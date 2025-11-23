Before Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds Headlined A Forgotten '90s Sitcom

It's odd to think about megastars of Ryan Reynolds' stature once being up-and-coming actors. But the man behind Deadpool had to start somewhere, and that somewhere was an Italian restaurant in a 1990s sitcom: The young Canadian actor played a medical student in "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place."

The series ran for four seasons and was renamed "Two Guys and a Girl" after its second season due to the show's abandoning the titular restaurant entirely. More importantly, it gave Reynolds his breakout role, with the young actor playing Michael Leslie Bergen, a Bostonian slacker who eventually enrolls in medical school and who lives with his best bud, Peter Dunville (played by Richard Ruccolo). The pair co-starred alongside Traylor Howard, who played the titular "girl," Sharon Carter. 2002's "Van Wilder" might have been Reynolds' breakout movie role, then, but many a '90s kid would have been exposed to him for the first time with this ABC sitcom.

Of course, "Two Guys and a Girl" wasn't Reynolds' first acting gig. He made his small screen debut as Billy Simpson on the Canadian teen soap opera "Hillside," which was known as "Fifteen" in the United States. He got his start in film with 1993's "Ordinary Magic." In fact, by the time he was cast in "Two Guys and a Girl," Reynolds had a solid résumé, having appeared in the 1996 "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" TV movie alongside appearances in "The X-Files" and "The Outer Limits" revival.