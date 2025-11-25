What Happened To Josh Radnor After How I Met Your Mother?

Ever wonder what became of the man behind Ted on "How I Met Your Mother"?

After being replaced on the WB series "Off Centre" and appearing in "The Graduate" on Broadway, Josh Radnor got his big break as the lead role of Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom, in which he starred from 2005 to 2014. "How I Met Your Mother" is built around the clever concept of an older Ted recounting the (very lengthy) story of how he met their mother to his son and daughter, played by David Henrie and Lyndsy Fonseca. Over the course of nine seasons, we follow Ted's romantic relationships, career missteps, and hijinks with his best friends, played by Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan.

The sitcom was a major hit, drawing an average of 9 million viewers per episode. Radnor's career after "How I Met Your Mother" has remained busy, though his eclectic projects across television, stage, and concert venues have not reached the same high profile as the hit CBS sitcom.