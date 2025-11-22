All 8 Taylor Sheridan TV Shows Ranked

Jeremy Renner's brooding performance anchors "Mayor of Kingstown," a downbeat, gritty look at systemic decay in a prison town where everyone is dirty and no one is safe. Imagine a more despairing version of "The Wire" or "Oz", and you're halfway there.

Co-starring Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, and Kyle Chandler, the series follows Mike McLusky (Renner), who inherits the role of "mayor" after his brother's death. Tasked with mediating between cops, inmates, and gang leaders, Mike struggles to maintain order in a city built entirely on corruption, a place where every solution breeds another problem.

Sheridan goes hard with this series, allowing viewers to get a glimpse of life on the other side, meaning the wheelings and dealings required to keep the fire from spreading too far into regular society. And yet, the relentlessly grim tone leaves little in the way of levity, often veering toward nihilism. Few characters evolve, as they're all stuck in the same cycle, forced to deliver heavy-handed monologues that practically spell out the point of each episode.

Regardless, it's worth a watch if only for Renner's magnetic performance, and the fascinating way Sheridan toes the line between right and wrong. In "Mayor of Kingstown," there are no heroes or villains, just people operating in morally gray areas, believing they must do the wrong things for the right reasons.