Hulu's 25 Best Original Series Ranked

In March 2008, Hulu officially joined the streaming wars by launching its own platform; in the decade-plus that followed its debut, plenty of Hulu original shows, films, and documentaries have been released that remain there exclusively. Because Hulu is also home to plenty of shows that didn't originate there — networks like ABC, for example, often put new episodes of their popular shows onto the service the morning after they air in primetime — it can be a little difficult to parse through all of the options. (It is, however, important to note that ABC and Hulu are both owned by Disney.) So if you're looking for a great Hulu original but are a little overwhelmed by everything on the service, where should you start?

From tender love stories to historical dramas to half-hour comedies featuring some of your favorite stars, Hulu has something for everyone. We've pulled 25 selections from their catalog of original TV shows and picked the very best — here's where you can start.