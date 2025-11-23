Landman Recap: Monty's Big Secret Starts To Unravel

Tommy and Cooper then visit T.L.; it doesn't go well. "I bet you can't wait to get her in the ground, can you?" the older man asks. "We've avoided telling each other the truth for a long time. Let's not start now," Tommy replies. From the way T.L. talks about his wife, it sounds like she had some sort of substance abuse problem; he reminisces about what a bright light she was when they met. "Well, the sun had already set by the time I was born," Tommy says, adding that the funeral is Friday and then leaving. We also learn that Cooper never met his grandmother.

In the truck on the way home, Tommy breaks the silence by saying it was probably best he only ever saw Cooper on the weekends when he was growing up. "I wasn't raised to father a son," he says, explaining that T.L. did hard, physical labor and then came home and drank a lot; Dorothy was "coked-out" a lot, too. "Then [he'd] come in my room and try to beat his failures all out of me," he says. He adds that however Cooper raises Miguel, or any other son, "is how he's going to raise his son. And that cycle is almost impossible to break." Cooper quickly says that Tommy broke it. "I avoided it," Tommy says. But Cooper wants his message to be clear: "I love you, Dad. You did your best, and your best is good enough for me," he says, bringing Tommy to barely held-back tears. (Side note: What a nice little scene for Billy Bob Thornton and Jacob Lofland.)

By the end of the hour, Cooper is staying at his folks' place for the foreseeable future — much to Ainsley's extreme annoyance. And Nate has figured out who's behind Sonrisa: It's Gallino, AKA the Mexican kingpin that beat the bejesus out of Tommy at the end of the last season. "That's your new partner," he tells an oblivious Cooper, "and it's a real f**kin' problem, son."

Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments!