What To Watch Tuesday: High Potential And Best Medicine Finales, Will Trent Hostage Crisis, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "High Potential" wraps its sophomore run, "Best Medicine" scrubs out of Season 1, and "Will Trent" faces a hostage situation.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for April 7, 2026
A Taste for Murder
Series premiere: Classic Italian cuisine is the main ingredient to each episode's central murder mystery; Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, and Cristiana Dell'Anna star.
Sheng Wang: Purple
The comedian explores ordinary life moments — sharing prized berries with your friends' kids, cooking with shallots, braving the ghosts in your house, and finding joy in nature.
Untold: Chess Mates
How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.
Best Medicine
Season 1 finale: As the furious people of Port Wenn discover the truth about their deal with their Norwegian sister city, Martin must toggle between the potential revelation of his blood phobia, a startling baby delivery, and the arrival of his amorous ex.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
Season 1 finale: The Charlotte Hornets face the Boston Celtics (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Houston Rockets visit the Phoenix Suns (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
NCIS
A murder aboard a museum ship becomes a cryptic treasure hunt when a dying Navy captain leaves a final clue.
Summer House
At her housewarming, Lindsay encourages Bailey to make some racy moves toward Carl; Mia introduces her boyfriend to the group.
Will Trent
A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico, Angie, and Seth; oa burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta.
Daredevil: Born Again
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Doc
On Michael's first day as Chief of Internal Medicine, Joan arrives at the hospital as a patient in dire straits; Amy clashes repeatedly with Richard over Joan's treatment plan.
High Potential
Season 2 finale: A woman is found dead at the luxury hotel where Lucia works, posing a potential complication for Karadec and Morgan's investigation; Ava races to come up with the perfect idea for her art show.
NCIS: Origins
When the team's trusted K-9 agent, Gary Callahan, is critically wounded at a crime scene, NIS races to track down the culprit; a surprising pre-Pendleton chapter in Franks' life is revealed.
NCIS: Sydney
The team is drawn into the mystical world of fortune telling when a tarot card is found near a drowned U.S. Naval officer depicting the exact manner of his death.
R.J. Decker
R.J. helps a young woman uncover the truth behind her boyfriend's sudden death; a dangerous figure from R.J.'s past resurfaces, bent on revenge.