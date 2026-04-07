WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: High Potential And Best Medicine Finales, Will Trent Hostage Crisis, And More

By Claire Franken
Morgan in High Potential ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "High Potential" wraps its sophomore run, "Best Medicine" scrubs out of Season 1, and "Will Trent" faces a hostage situation.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for April 7, 2026

ET

A Taste for Murder

BritBox FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: Classic Italian cuisine is the main ingredient to each episode's central murder mystery; Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, and Cristiana Dell'Anna star.

Sheng Wang: Purple

Netflix

The comedian explores ordinary life moments — sharing prized berries with your friends' kids, cooking with shallots, braving the ghosts in your house, and finding joy in nature.

Untold: Chess Mates

Netflix

How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.

ET

Best Medicine

Fox

Season 1 finale: As the furious people of Port Wenn discover the truth about their deal with their Norwegian sister city, Martin must toggle between the potential revelation of his blood phobia, a startling baby delivery, and the arrival of his amorous ex. 

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

NBC TWO GAMES

Season 1 finale: The Charlotte Hornets face the Boston Celtics (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Houston Rockets visit the Phoenix Suns (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.

NCIS

CBS

A murder aboard a museum ship becomes a cryptic treasure hunt when a dying Navy captain leaves a final clue. 

Summer House

Bravo

At her housewarming, Lindsay encourages Bailey to make some racy moves toward Carl; Mia introduces her boyfriend to the group. 

Will Trent

ABC

A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico, Angie, and Seth; oa burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta.

ET

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+

A synopsis was not made available by press time.

Doc

Fox

On Michael's first day as Chief of Internal Medicine, Joan arrives at the hospital as a patient in dire straits; Amy clashes repeatedly with Richard over Joan's treatment plan. 

High Potential

ABC

Season 2 finale: A woman is found dead at the luxury hotel where Lucia works, posing a potential complication for Karadec and Morgan's investigation; Ava races to come up with the perfect idea for her art show.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

When the team's trusted K-9 agent, Gary Callahan, is critically wounded at a crime scene, NIS races to track down the culprit; a surprising pre-Pendleton chapter in Franks' life is revealed.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

The team is drawn into the mystical world of fortune telling when a tarot card is found near a drowned U.S. Naval officer depicting the exact manner of his death.

R.J. Decker

ABC

R.J. helps a young woman uncover the truth behind her boyfriend's sudden death; a dangerous figure from R.J.'s past resurfaces, bent on revenge. 

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