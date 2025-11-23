Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hannah Montana?

Character: Various cameos

First Appearance: Season 1, Episode 7, "It's a Mannequin's World" (2006)

Last Appearance: Season 4, Episode 7, "Love That Lets Go" (2010)

Noah Cyrus — the kid sister of Hannah Montana herself, Miley Cyrus — appeared in seven episodes of the Disney Channel series, usually playing a little girl who mocks Miley at a critical moment in the story. She also had a cameo in "Hannah Montana: The Movie" as one of the dancers in the "Hoedown Throwdown" sequence. During the course of the series, she was cast to voice the title role in Studio Ghibli's animated film "Ponyo", which followed the unlikely friendship between a talking fish (Noah) and the human boy who takes care of her (voiced by fellow legacy Disney star Frankie Jonas).

Aspiring to the same musical success as her sister and father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah focused primarily on her music career after wrapping up her commitments to "Ponyo" and "Hannah Montana." She released several singles throughout the latter half of the 2010s, including "Make Me (Cry)" and "Again" (featuring the late XXXTentacion), before releasing her debut EP "Good Cry" with Columbia Records in 2018. She followed this up with "The End of Everything" in 2020 (a sophomore EP that was met with minimal buzz but favorable reviews) and finally released her first studio album, "The Hardest Part", in 2022. Blending the pop and country genres in a way reminiscent of her older sister's early work, it was an impressive first showing that garnered praise from the traditional music industry, including from established outlets like Rolling Stone, The Telegraph, and Variety.

Cyrus remains a presence on TV, although mostly in her capacity as a professional musician; she has even served as a guest mentor on "American Idol" (pictured above). She has proven willing to play the odd character here and there, including a role on Ryan Murphy's anthology spin-off series "American Horror Stories."