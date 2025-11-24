Industry Season 4: Frenemies Harper And Yasmin Are At It Again In New Teaser — Plus, Get Release Date And First Photos

Harper and Yasmin are about to step into the ring once again: "Industry" will return for Season 4 on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c, HBO announced Monday.

Along with its premiere date comes a teaser — the first footage from the new season — set to the tune of Nina Simone's "Lilac Wine." In the clip (watch it embedded above), we catch our first glimpses of "The Handmaid's Tale" star Max Minghella and Kal Penn ("Designated Survivor"), as Harper and Yasmin stare at each other from across the room. From the look of things, the season's going to be chock-full of drama and cutthroat action, plus some dynamite performances.

The video is mostly dialogue free, except for a spicy exchange at the very end where Yasmin asks Harper, "Will you look after me tonight?" Harper replies, "When the f–k are you going to look after me?"

Reads Season 4's official description: "At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top."

The Season 4 cast also includes Ken Leung, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

"Industry" is created, written, and executive-produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Are you hyped for the return of HBO's "Industry"? See some first photos below, then drop some comments!

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Nick Strasburg / HBO

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Simon Ridgway / HBO





