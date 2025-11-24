All's Fair Renewed For Season 2 At Hulu

Court is not adjourned for Ryan Murphy's Hulu legal drama: The streamer has renewed "All's Fair" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," reads its official description. "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game — they change it."

Season 1 of "All's Fair" debuted Nov. 4, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years, based on the first three days of streaming. Its two-part season finale is set to drop on the streamer Tuesday, Dec. 9.

The cast includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Paulson was recently declared TVLine's Performer of the Week for her turn as Carrington Lane in Episode 5. The installment "not only put Paulson in the spotlight but also put her character under a microscope, resulting in the type of heartbreaking, hysterical and fully realized performance that both the viewers and Paulson deserve," writes Andy Swift.

Murphy writes, executive-produces, and directs. Additional EPs include Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, Paulson, Anthony Hemingway, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and Kris Jenner.



