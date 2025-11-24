Dancing With The Stars Finale: Who Will Win Season 34? And Who Should?
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson's reign as "Dancing With the Stars" champions is coming to a swift end — but the Mirrorball trophy might just stay in Jenna's house anyway.
Though Jenna was eliminated first from the current "Dancing" season (alongside partner Corey Feldman), her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, remains in the competition with social media influencer Alix Earle, and they're enjoying a heckuva run on the ABC series.
But Alix and Val — a formidable pair in their own right — are up against the likes of Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, all of whom have one last chance to impress the judges and voters on Tuesday's Season 34 finale (ABC, 8/7c). Ahead of this season's big finish, we want your thoughts on which of the five finalists will likely win the whole shebang — and which one should.
The aforementioned Alix and Val pairing has had the ideal "Dancing" trajectory: a decent and promising start with room for improvement; steadily increasing scores from the judges; and a satisfying emotional arc, with Alix tearing up during last week's semifinals as she reflected on how the show has impacted her life. Pair that with a perfectly scored Viennese waltz in the semis, Alix's whopper of a fanbase (7.9 million TikTok followers!), and Val's history as a beloved pro, and this duo seems — on paper, at least — to be a lock for the win.
The same can be said for Robert and Witney, who broke out of an early plateau to deliver some of this season's most memorable routines, from the enchanting (their Wicked Night jazz) to the emotional (their 20th Birthday Party foxtrot). Witney is a longtime fan favorite who's reached the finale in five of her last six seasons, but has fallen short of the Mirrorball; Robert is a likable sweetheart (and great dancer!) whose routines rack up way more views on YouTube than any of his competitors; and his victory would be a wonderful full-circle moment for the show after his sister, Bindi, won the whole thing 10 years ago. Hard to resist an ending like that, no?
On the other hand...
Still, "Dancing With the Stars" history repeatedly reminds us that a season's strongest couples aren't always the ones that win. Even just this year, comedian Andy Richter flirted with a potential spot in the finale, having been dubbed "The People's Princess" despite lackluster dancing.
To that end, we can't count out any of the other three couples: Jordan and Ezra, though somewhat inconsistent in their performances and scores, are breaking through at just the right time; Elaine and Alan are also peaking right at the end, with their semifinals paso doble marking a breakthrough moment for Elaine; and Dylan and Daniella, whose performance quality dipped a smidge in the semifinals, have made for compelling underdogs this season, with Dylan improving hugely from those early, wobbly weeks.
We've still got a three-hour (!) finale broadcast, and three more rounds of competition, to watch before the Season 34 winners are crowned — but in the meantime, who are you predicting as this year's champs? And who do you think should take home that Mirrorball when all is danced and done?
Cast your votes in both of our polls below, then hit the comments to back up your choices!