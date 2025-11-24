Dancing With The Stars Finale: Who Will Win Season 34? And Who Should?

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson's reign as "Dancing With the Stars" champions is coming to a swift end — but the Mirrorball trophy might just stay in Jenna's house anyway.

Though Jenna was eliminated first from the current "Dancing" season (alongside partner Corey Feldman), her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, remains in the competition with social media influencer Alix Earle, and they're enjoying a heckuva run on the ABC series.

But Alix and Val — a formidable pair in their own right — are up against the likes of Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, all of whom have one last chance to impress the judges and voters on Tuesday's Season 34 finale (ABC, 8/7c). Ahead of this season's big finish, we want your thoughts on which of the five finalists will likely win the whole shebang — and which one should.

The aforementioned Alix and Val pairing has had the ideal "Dancing" trajectory: a decent and promising start with room for improvement; steadily increasing scores from the judges; and a satisfying emotional arc, with Alix tearing up during last week's semifinals as she reflected on how the show has impacted her life. Pair that with a perfectly scored Viennese waltz in the semis, Alix's whopper of a fanbase (7.9 million TikTok followers!), and Val's history as a beloved pro, and this duo seems — on paper, at least — to be a lock for the win.

The same can be said for Robert and Witney, who broke out of an early plateau to deliver some of this season's most memorable routines, from the enchanting (their Wicked Night jazz) to the emotional (their 20th Birthday Party foxtrot). Witney is a longtime fan favorite who's reached the finale in five of her last six seasons, but has fallen short of the Mirrorball; Robert is a likable sweetheart (and great dancer!) whose routines rack up way more views on YouTube than any of his competitors; and his victory would be a wonderful full-circle moment for the show after his sister, Bindi, won the whole thing 10 years ago. Hard to resist an ending like that, no?