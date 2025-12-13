What To Watch This Week: 60+ Premieres, Finales And More
SUNDAY, DEC. 14
📺 8 p.m. "Happiness" PBS, two-episode premiere)
After a Broadway production goes awry, an accomplished director (Harry McNaughton) returns home to New Zealand and spearheads a local theater production.
📺 8 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Simpsons" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Tracker" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "IT: Welcome to Derry" Season 1 finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Krapopolis" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Sweet Empire: Winter Wars" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
🎥 7 p.m. "Christmas in Big Sky Country" (UPtv movie)
A woman (Rebecca Dalton) teams with an oil company PR agent (Olivier Renaud) to ensure her brother-in-law returns home safely for the holidays.
🎥 8 p.m. "Oy to the World!" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A church choir director (Brooke D'Orsay) and a temple choir director (Jake Epstein), once high school rivals, put aside their differences to stage a joint holiday service.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Royal Christmas Tail" (Great American Family movie)
A prince (Jonathan Stoddard) sets out to find the woman (Brittany Underwood) — and her pup — who stole his heart.
🤣 "Robby Hoffman: Wake Up" (Netflix comedy special)
MONDAY, DEC. 15
📺 "The Creature Cases" Chapter 6 (Netflix)
📺 "The Madame Blanc Mysteries" (Acorn TV, two-week event)
In this holiday special, Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure — a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside.
📺 8 p.m. "FBI" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2 finale (Hallmark Channel)
📺 8 p.m. "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 12 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Name That Tune" fall finale (Fox, two episodes; next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "Baked With Love: Holiday" Season 1 finale (Hallmark Channel)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 28 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 10 p.m. "Watson" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Tinsel Town" (TCLtv+ movie)
A washed-up Hollywood action star (Kiefer Sutherland) reluctantly joins a small English village's Christmas pageant; Rebel Wilson co-stars.
TUESDAY, DEC. 16
📺 "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 6 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Beat Bobby Flay" Season 4 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" fall finale (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Great Performances: Nutcracker from English National Ballet" (PBS)
With an Edwardian London backdrop, this particular production centralizes Clara throughout the story as she embarks on a fantastical adventure in a magical, dreamlike realm with her enchanted nutcracker.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 28 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17
📺 "Fallout" Season 2 (Prime Video)
📺 "Ink Master" Season 17 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "What's In the Box?" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
In this game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, players answer trivia questions to win spectacular hidden prizes — or steal them from the competition.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 4 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
The season's iconic holiday music event with the year's top artist performances and star-studded appearances returning to ring in holiday cheer.
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 49 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Sistas" Season 9 finale (BET)
📺 10 p.m. "106 & Sports" Season 1 finale (BET)
🎥 "Murder in Monaco" (Netflix documentary)
The film unpacks the mysterious 1999 murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.
THURSDAY, DEC. 18
📺 "Emily in Paris" Season 5 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Carl Weber's The Family Business" Season 6 finale (BET+)
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Next Level Baker" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 finale (ABC, two episodes; next day on Hulu)
📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Vera's Holiday Flop" (BET+ movie)
A high school reunion — what could go wrong? Vera (Charity Jordan) is not ready for this wild weekend packed with old flames, bad decisions, and big laughs.
🎥 9 p.m. "Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?" (HBO documentary)
This film offers a revealing portrait of frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band's meteoric rise can have on a musical artist — tracing how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band's debut album.
FRIDAY, DEC. 19
📺 "Born to Be Wild" (Apple TV, six-episode binge)
Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, the nature docuseries follows six endangered young animals — from elephant calves to penguin chicks — and the extraordinary people who raise and re-wild them to help save their species.
📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 2 finale (AMC+ and Shudder)
📺 "Dora" Season 4 (Paramount+)
📺 "Mo' Waffles" (Tubi)
When a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint's opening, his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit; Grant Gibbs, Ashley Gill, and Robin Jordan star.
🤼♂️ 8 p.m. "Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day" (Netflix live event)
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Twelve Dates of Christmas" limited series finale (Hallmark Channel, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Breakdown: 1975" (Netflix documentary)
The film explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like "Taxi Driver," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," and "Network," featuring insights from Martin Scorsese, Ellen Burstyn, Seth Rogen, and more.
🎥 "HIM" (Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "Sweet Holiday Romance" (Lifetime movie)
A pastry chef (Erin Karpluk) enters a Christmas cookie competition and teams up with a fudge shop owner (Christopher Russell) to create the perfect confection.
🤣 "Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts" (Hulu comedy special)
SATURDAY, DEC. 20
📺 7 p.m. "The Christmas Checklist" limited series finale (UPtv)
📺 8 p.m. The 28th Annual Family Film and TV Awards (CBS, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves)
📺 10 p.m. "Finding Mr. Christmas" Reunion Special (Hallmark Channel)
📺 11:30 p.m. "SNL" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "Another Sweet Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
In this sequel, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison aren't just married — they're just merry!
🎥 8 p.m. "A Make or Break Holiday" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.
🎥 8 p.m. "Ordinary Girl in a Tiara" (The CW movie)
A vintage fashion devotee (Katharine King So) agrees to harbor her childhood nemesis-turned-couture heiress (Kathryn Gallagher).
🎥 8 p.m. "A Pickleball Christmas" (Lifetime movie)
A tennis star (James Lafferty) returns home for Christmas and teams up with a pickleball coach (Zibby Allen) to save his family's racquet club.