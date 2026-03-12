What To Watch Thursday: Mormon Wives And Virgin River Return, Starfleet Academy Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Mormon Wives" and "Virgin River" are back, and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" embarks on its final Season 1 mission.
Showtimes for March 12, 2026
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Season 4 premiere: The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame; Taylor is announced as "The Bachelorette," and Jen and Whitney head to "Dancing with the Stars."
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Season 1 finale: The return of an old enemy forces Nahla to confront her own mistakes; the cadets and instructors undertake a seemingly impossible mission to save the Federation while defining the future of Starfleet.
Virgin River
Season 7 premiere: Mel and Jack take their first steps into marriage as they start to build a life and family together; Doc and Hope work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders.
9-1-1
Eddie and Buck's flight back to L.A. is cancelled following the National Firefighter Games; hoping to be home for Hen's birthday, they decide to drive — but things get off track and Buck goes missing.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Mandy struggles to celebrate Georgie's 21st birthday after hitting a rough patch in her career.
Law & Order
A fashion designer is murdered with a stolen gun; with only circumstantial evidence supporting the case, Price and Maroun must expose a witness' private life to get a conviction.
Next Level Chef
For the first time ever, the Great Room is transformed into a beautiful restaurant packed with hungry diners and 3 Michelin-starred VIP guests.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Bozoma pulls out all the stops for the first night in Italy, including a surprise operatic performance; Erika questions Sutton's motive for choosing Amanda as her roommate.
Scrabble
Players with lettered sweaters and socks hope to stitch the best words together for a chance at taking home $10,000.
Ghosts
A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living; Kyle returns and gets caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic.
9-1-1: Nashville
After saving a father and daughter from a cliffside crash, Taylor lands an invite to record with a Nashville idol; Blue and Taylor go public with their relationship.
Animal Control
Frank uncovers Emily and Shred's secret romance during a break-in at city supply; Victoria and Patel confront his daughter's school bully.
House of Villains
An attempted sabotage yields an unlikely Supervillain who is fueled by revenge; the villains engage in some intrigue on the high seas; a shaky alliance crumbles under interrogation.
Ladies of London
Myka meets Kimi and Lottie at Portobello Road to unpack the fallout from last night's dinner and faces a harsh truth: Missè confirmed rumors that Dara wasn't the friend she thought she was.
Law & Order: SVU
Reports of an assault by a guest at a celebrity fan convention leads to a murder investigation; Tynan presents Captain Curry with a career opportunity.
Love Story
Carolyn suffers the consequences of being a public figure; tensions rise between Carolyn and John's family.
Matlock
The team works tirelessly to prove a landlord's culpability after a building collapse leaves multiple people dead and injured; someone close to the team is arrested for misconduct involving the jury.
The Pitt
After an incident at a nearby waterpark, several critical patients are rushed to the Pitt; Al-Hashimi confronts Robby.
Trivial Pursuit
An archivist and anthropologist battle it out in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Going Dutch
Rick takes a sabbatical from the CIA and returns to the base, hoping to rekindle his strained relationship with Maggie; paranoia runs high when a mole is suspected to be operating inside the base.
Elsbeth
After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win; Steve Buscemi guest-stars.
Grey's Anatomy
Richard tackles a shocking case on his first day back; Kavita and Jules prepare for a high-stakes presentation; Bailey has a difficult conversation with a beloved patient.
The Hunting Party
The team pursues a neuroscientist who mutilates the brains of his victims; Bex realizes the doctor may have the key to larger mysteries surrounding the Pit and as well as insight into Shane's past.
The Graham Norton Show
Season 33 finale: Guests include Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Garner, Gordon Ramsay, Charli XCX, and Foo Fighters.