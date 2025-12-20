What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
SUNDAY, DEC. 21
📺 8:30 p.m. "Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Road" Season 1 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Words + Music" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
📺 10:30 p.m. "I Love LA" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 7 p.m. "Christmas With the Knightlys" (UPtv movie)
A teacher (Celeste Desjardins) agrees to pose as a billionaire's son's girlfriend (Joe Scarpellino) in exchange for a new community center for her students.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
A morning show host (Trevor Donovan) and an artist (Jillian Murray) race across Buffalo with their kids to find the season's hottest toy, discovering love and family along the way.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Baby" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.
MONDAY, DEC. 22
📺 "The Mighty Nein" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" Season 2 (Hulu, 20-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2" (CBS, next day on Paramount+) 📺 8 p.m. "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 12 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Christmas Episodes (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Elway" (Netflix documentary)
Told in his own words, the definitive story of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway goes deep on his NFL dreams, heartbreaks, and Super Bowl redemption.
TUESDAY, DEC. 23
📺 "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" Season 3 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" docuseries finale (Disney+, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" limited series finale (HGTV and Magnolia Network)
🎥 "Eden" (Netflix)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24
📺 "Pluribus" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)
Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
🎥 "Goodbye June" (Netflix movie)
Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family's farewell to their mother.
🤣 "Tom Segura: Teacher" (Netflix comedy special)
THURSDAY, DEC. 25
📺 "Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)
📺 "The Artist" limited series finale (The Network, last three episodes)
📺 "The Kardashians" Season 7 finale (Hulu)
📺 "Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale" Season 2 (AMC+)
📺 10 a.m. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Ginnifer Goodwin and Alfonso Ribeiro host; performers TBA.
📺 8 p.m. "Call the Midwife" holiday special (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
🏈 8:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" Season 19 finale (Prime Video)
🎥 "A Soulful Christmas" (BET+ movie)
When the children (Shanice and Kenny Lattimore) of two feuding musical legends are forced to collaborate on a holiday song remake, their rivalry turns into an unexpected romance.
🎥 9 p.m. "Happy and You Know It" (HBO documentary)
A joyful and surprising journey into the fascinating world of toddler pop, the film explores why kids' music is so catchy, can be deeply meaningful, and how A.I. is taking hold and shaping the industry.
FRIDAY, DEC. 26
📺 9:30 p.m. "Junk or Jackpot?" (HGTV)
Bobby Berk meets passionate people who are in desperate need of a life-changing renovation — and will soon discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections.
🎥 "Bugonia" (Peacock)
🎥 "Cover-Up" (Netflix documentary)
This film traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.
🎥 "The Life of Chuck" (Hulu)
SATURDAY, DEC. 27
📺 "The Copenhagen Test" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
This espionage thriller series follows a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears; Melissa Barrera co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Recipe for Romance" (The CW movie)
Would-be enemies (played by True O'Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.) turn to heartwarming lovers in this story of two warring businesses in Little Manila.