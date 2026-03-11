What To Watch Wednesday: Will Forte In Sunny Nights, Scarpetta Premiere, Love Is Blind Reunion, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Will Forte teams up with D'Arcy Carden in "Sunny Nights," Nicole Kidman headlines "Scarpetta," and "Love Is Blind" stages a Season 10 sit-down.
Showtimes for March 11, 2026
Age of Attraction
Series premiere: Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates — but will the years come between them? Nick Viall and Natalie Joy host.
Cross
Those on the kill list are rushed to a military base where the tightly-packed billionaires turn on each other; one reveals a secret that could turn this case on its head.
Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere
With rare access and no holds barred, the documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.
Scarpetta
Series premiere: Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and must confront her fraught relationship with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis).
Shrinking
Alice and Jimmy celebrate Tia's birthday; Liz’s mother-in-law visits; Paul ponders his legacy.
Sunny Nights
Series premiere: This darkly comedic Australian crime drama stars Will Forte as a strait-laced American who teams up with his loose cannon sister (played by D'Arcy Carden) to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.
Zootopia 2
Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
Chicago Med
Archer and Lenox treat two friends who were injured in St. Patrick's Day festivities; Hannah and Ripley treat a woman in the middle of a messy divorce.
The Masked Singer
It's Care Bears Night where the celebrities will sing their hearts out and share some of their feelings.
Scrubs
To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk; competition brews between the medical and surgical interns; Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient.
Southern Charm
Season 11 finale: Madison brings baby Teddi home from the hospital; Patricia hosts a Carolina Day party where Craig is confronted by multiple members of the group; Salley voices her feelings to Austen.
Survivor
A foreboding treemail message leaves castaways hungry for information regarding an imminent change; knowledge is power as the boomerang idols begin to rear their heads within tribes.
Abbott Elementary
An antidrug campaign visits the school; Jacob is outraged by an unfair district election.
Chicago Fire
Severide is on high alert to track down a reckless driver who puts one of their own in harm's way; a member of Firehouse 51 struggles with a potentially life-changing decision.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
A warped game of human claw machine brings the final seven face-to-face with hungry snakes and squeaking rats.
The Greatest Average American
Nate tackles grade-school questions, and contestants guess his popularity among American grandmothers.
Love Is Blind: The Reunion
The Season 10 pod squad joins hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to reveal where their relationships stand today and revisit the moments that made us all wonder: Is love truly blind?
Sistas
Amidst a whirlwind of personal conflicts and hidden truths, Danni struggles to stay away from Officer Green, while those around her grapple with love, betrayal, and the weight of their choices.
Southern Hospitality
Brad attempts to bury the hatchet with Maddi and makes a revelation about Emmy; the group heads to Folly Beach for a healing trip where Mia confronts Maddi upon arrival.
America's Culinary Cup
The remaining 12 contenders feel the pressure rise as they confront the first and most unforgiving of the 10 Commandments: meat.
Chicago P.D.
Burgess takes a rookie officer under her wing as the team investigates a volatile drug case.
Shark Tank
Pitches include a low-sugar, aloe vera-based soda, a grocery store without packaging, reclaimed golf balls, and tangle-free hair ties; Allison Ellsworth returns to the Tank.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Ariana DeBose, Ron Funches, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Jo Koy, Boston Rob Mariano, Niecy Nash‑Betts, and Ms. Pat.