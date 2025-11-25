Before Original Sin, Dexter Received A Forgotten Prequel Series

"Dexter: Original Sin" was canceled in August, reversing its originally planned Season 2 renewal. The prequel showed us what Dexter's life was like when he first started out at Miami Metro P.D. in the '90s, as he carried out his first kill and began training under the tutelage of his father. But it wasn't the first time the "Dexter" franchise explored the killer's early days.

There were three seasons of an animated web series called "Dexter: Early Cuts" that aired online in 2009, 2010, and 2021, with Michael C. Hall on board voicing his character. These webisodes (which are free to watch on Showtime's YouTube channel) also explored Dexter's earliest kills. Each season focused on a single victim, unfolding as a standalone story rather than a continuing narrative across the series.

Dexter's victims in "Dexter: Early Cuts" are uniquely eclectic and all have their own twisted motivations. Some of them include a war criminal who murdered three innocent children during the Gulf War, a pair of serial killers who prey on sex workers and their johns, an arsonist who burned seven people alive, a "black widow" who kills her elderly husbands for money, and a copycat who mimics Dexter's methods.