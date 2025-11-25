Before Original Sin, Dexter Received A Forgotten Prequel Series
"Dexter: Original Sin" was canceled in August, reversing its originally planned Season 2 renewal. The prequel showed us what Dexter's life was like when he first started out at Miami Metro P.D. in the '90s, as he carried out his first kill and began training under the tutelage of his father. But it wasn't the first time the "Dexter" franchise explored the killer's early days.
There were three seasons of an animated web series called "Dexter: Early Cuts" that aired online in 2009, 2010, and 2021, with Michael C. Hall on board voicing his character. These webisodes (which are free to watch on Showtime's YouTube channel) also explored Dexter's earliest kills. Each season focused on a single victim, unfolding as a standalone story rather than a continuing narrative across the series.
Dexter's victims in "Dexter: Early Cuts" are uniquely eclectic and all have their own twisted motivations. Some of them include a war criminal who murdered three innocent children during the Gulf War, a pair of serial killers who prey on sex workers and their johns, an arsonist who burned seven people alive, a "black widow" who kills her elderly husbands for money, and a copycat who mimics Dexter's methods.
Animation Makes Dexter: Early Cuts Even Creepier
"Dexter: Early Cuts" is illustrated by Kyle Baker (known for his work with DC Comics), and his animation style of harsh lines, saturated colors, and jerky movements makes the story even creepier. Since these episodes cover Dexter's early days, we see him experimenting with different methods of murder, including the wild use of a chainsaw. The animation allows the kills to be even more gruesome, since the camera doesn't cut away from the blood as much. The comic-book-inspired drawings also give the series a pulp-like quality that complements the film noir influences and Dexter's dark inner world.
While they may not be ranked among the best of "Dexter" seasons, "Dexter: Early Cuts" shouldn't be overlooked by fans. They provide a creative, visually striking way to expand the lore. The webisodes also help fill in gaps about Dexter's early evolution as a killer, which the main series mostly hints at.
Despite the cancelation of "Original Sin," the "Dexter" franchise is still going strong. The "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 1 finale dropped Sept. 5 and a second season is currently in development. After all, there's always another shadowy corner of Dexter's past, present, or future waiting to be explored.