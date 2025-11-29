Alan Ritchson Was Almost Rejected For Jack Reacher Over A Key Book Detail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alan Ritchson seems like he was born to play the man mountain that is Jack Reacher, so it's odd to think that he had to fight for the role. The actor was almost passed over for the hugely popular "Reacher" due to a specific detail from Lee Child's books, which are the source material for the Prime Video series.

Speaking to Michael Rosenbaum on his "Inside of You" podcast, Ritchson revealed that he almost missed out on the lead role — by about two inches. "I was passed on in the very beginning of the process, like everybody was," he said, "and I think that was because I'm 6'3". Reacher's 6'5". Everybody was trying to get a super-authentic version of Reacher on screen. So there's always an asterisk in my mind when it comes to this role. I had to really fight for that."

It might seem pedantic on the part of the producers to preclude Ritchson from playing Jack Reacher based on a difference of two inches. If it were any other show, that might be true, but "Reacher" followed two Tom Cruise-led movies based on Child's books, which, though moderately successful, stoked the ire of Jack Reacher fans the world over. Why? Because Cruise is 5'7", and fans weren't having it.

In fairness, Child did write the character as a brute of a man on purpose, and even agreed with readers in the wake of 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," telling Reader's Digest, "I love Tom Cruise, I think he's a great actor and he's certainly a great guy [...] but ultimately the readers felt he was not an accurate representation of Reacher, and I've got to defer to the readers." As such, Ritchson was facing a tough set of criteria when he went into his "Reacher" audition.