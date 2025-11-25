Scarpetta Lands Premiere Date At Amazon — Get A First Look At Nicole Kidman As The Literary Sleuth

Kay Scarpetta is ready to solve some crimes on Amazon's Prime Video.

"Scarpetta," based on the Patricia Cornwell bestsellers and starring Nicole Kidman, will premiere Wednesday, March 11 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also released a series of first-look photos, more of which you can see below.

Kidman stars as medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown where she began her career and "resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder," per the official synopsis. "As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built."

Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear") co-stars as Kay's sister Dorothy, with Bobby Cannavale ("Boardwalk Empire") as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker ("The Mentalist") as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose ("Schmigadoon!") as Kay's niece Lucy Watson. The series plays out in two timelines, with Rosy McEwen ("Black Mirror") playing a young Kay in the 1990s. Liz Sarnoff ("Barry") serves as writer and showrunner.

Scroll down to get a first look at "Scarpetta," and tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?



Courtesy of Prime Video

