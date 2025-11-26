Since it debuted on ABC in 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" has surpassed 20 seasons and well over 400 episodes, so if you're sitting down to watch Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) journey from lowly intern to general surgery goddess, you have a lot to work through. But as with any long-running show, some episodes of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama are simply better than others. So when it comes to "Grey's Anatomy," which episodes are the best of the best?

To that end, we've compiled 20 of the very best installments of "Grey's Anatomy" right here on this list, from unexpectedly funny hours of television to some of the most heartbreaking, gut-wrenching episodes of TV you'll ever watch in your life. (Also, some of these great "Grey's Anatomy" episodes are two-parters and can't exist separately, so they share rankings here.) From stunning season finales to self-contained hours, here are the 20 best "Grey's Anatomy" episodes, ranked.

Once you've seen the ranking, drop a comment with your own favorite episodes. Which one would top your list?

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and mass violence.