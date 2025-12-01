The Young Sheldon Actor You Probably Never Noticed On Modern Family
Over the course of its 11 seasons, ABC's beloved sitcom "Modern Family" enjoyed visits from big-name actors — Greg Kinnear, Barbra Streisand, Ray Liotta, Edward Norton among them — but one lesser-known guest-star who appeared on the series would go on to to become integral to another highly successful family comedy.
"Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord can be spotted in two episodes of "Modern Family": Season 6's "Won't You Be Our Neighbor" and Season 7's "The Storm." Let's revisit the "Young Sheldon" actor's brief role on ABC's family sitcom.
Raegan Revord had a small role on Modern Family
In "Modern Family," Raegan Revord plays Megan, who befriends Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) after the latter gets moved to a new classroom. Mitchell and Cam are concerned about Lily's teacher, Mrs. Plank, being too strict on her students, so they put their daughter into a more carefree educational environment; they later regret it. Megan and Lily have a playdate during this episode, setting up an opportunity for Revord to return.
Revord's appearance in "The Storm" episode is more of a blink-and-you-will-miss-it scenario, as they have a non-speaking role in the scenes at Lily's birthday party.
These days, Revord is still part of the "Big Bang Theory" universe, courtesy of a recurring role on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage."