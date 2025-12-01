The Young Sheldon Actor You Probably Never Noticed On Modern Family

In "Modern Family," Raegan Revord plays Megan, who befriends Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) after the latter gets moved to a new classroom. Mitchell and Cam are concerned about Lily's teacher, Mrs. Plank, being too strict on her students, so they put their daughter into a more carefree educational environment; they later regret it. Megan and Lily have a playdate during this episode, setting up an opportunity for Revord to return.

Revord's appearance in "The Storm" episode is more of a blink-and-you-will-miss-it scenario, as they have a non-speaking role in the scenes at Lily's birthday party.

These days, Revord is still part of the "Big Bang Theory" universe, courtesy of a recurring role on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage."