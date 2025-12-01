WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: Brilliant Minds Fall Finale, The Pitt On TNT And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Monday, December 1, 2025 NBC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Brilliant Minds" heads for hiatus, "The Pitt" makes its basic cable debut, and David Letterman sits down with Adam Sandler.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for December 1, 2025

ET

All the Empty Rooms

Netflix

In this documentary short, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.

Americana

Starz STREAMING PREMIERE

A waitress (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of a Native American artifact, putting them in the crosshairs of a criminal (Eric Dane) working with an antiquities dealer (Simon Rex); Zahn McClarnon and Halsey co-star. 

Bel-Air

Peacock TWO EPISODES

Will and Carlton clash as they look to solidify their futures; Phil and Geoffrey find a way through a tough business decision.

Guns Up

Paramount+ STREAMING PREMIERE

When a job goes horribly wrong, an ex-cop and family man (Kevin James) who moonlights as a mob henchman has one night to get his family out of the city; Christina Ricci co-stars. 

The Merchants of Joy

Prime Video

The documentary follows five families who hustle each winter to turn sidewalks into holiday outposts, as they source, sell, and safeguard a tradition in the city that never sleeps.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Netflix

Adam Sandler invites Dave backstage on his comedy tour, then they sit down at NYU to chat about stand-up, famous roles, and his beloved Stratocaster.

Playing Gracie Darling

Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: Decades after her childhood best friend vanished at a séance gone wrong, a psychologist must face her haunted past when another young girl goes missing.

ET

NBA Monday

Peacock

First up, the Chicago Bulls take on the Orlando Magic. Then at 10 p.m., the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers.

ET

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

The chef must prepare an unusual dish for dinner; the guests cause damage around the boat during a night of fun, sending the deck team into a panic.

DMV

CBS SPECIAL TIME

Colette's effort to redirect holiday plans takes an unexpected turn when it lands her trapped in a car; a surprising new friendship stirs up jealousy among the team.

Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark Channel

It's a silent sprint as the guys dodge noisemakers to deliver Santa's gifts; Ashley Williams is a guest for a picnic date scene packed with twists that test charm under pressure.

Holiday Baking Championship

Food Network

The eight bakers make desserts representing snow-day activities like cutting out snowflakes, sledding, or snowshoeing; the most recent winning team must choose between a nice or naughty gift. 

Name That Tune

Fox

Debi Mazar faces off against comedian Reggie Watts; an engineer from Texas plays a mom-of-five from New Orleans. 

St. Denis Medical

NBC

Matt struggles to deal with a patient from his past; Bruce tries to rekindle romance with a former flame; Joyce treats patients to cover a nursing shortage; Ariana Madix guest-stars. 

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

ABC

Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Mariah the Scientist, Nicole Scherzinger, Iam Tongi, Bebe Rexha, Trisha Yearwood, and more perform; Derek Hough hosts.

ET

The Neighborhood

CBS SPECIAL TIME

Dave's home improvement plans take a turn, prompting Calvin to step in; Malcolm seeks Gemma's help to overcome writer's block; Courtney faces a parenting dilemma.

ET

Baked With Love: Holiday

Hallmark Channel

Teams are dreaming of a white Christmas as the temperatures drop in the baking barn; the kitchen proves too hot for one team.

Celebrity Weakest Link

Fox

Eight celebrities who've warmed our hearts in holiday movies — including Jonathan Bennett, Eric Lloyd, Vivica A. Fox, Luke MacFarlane, Taye Diggs, Rachel Leigh Cook, Reginald Valjohnson, and Melissa Joan Hart — compete for charity. 

FBI

CBS

The team locates the perpetrator of an explosion and discovers he's acting on the orders of a convicted felon; Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition

Food Network, Magnolia Network

The remaining teams tackle their toughest challenge yet: making their gingerbread move!

Paul Anka: His Way

HBO

Part road movie and part living biography, the documentary traces the iconic Canadian’s journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.

The Pitt

TNT BASIC CABLE PREMIERE

Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby oversees an overworked ER staff as they take on a strenuous 15-hour shift. (Three episodes will air back-to-back each Monday.)

TV We Love

The CW

Season 1 finale: "Touched by an Angel" star Roma Downey and executive producer Martha Williamson reflect on the moving stories of faith, hope, and inspiration that captivated millions.

The Voice

NBC

The Playoffs begin in front of coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé.

ET

Brilliant Minds

NBC

Fall finale: Dr. Wolf helps a ballerina recover after a mysterious illness; secrets are revealed at the hospital's holiday gala that change the course of the doctors’ lives.

Watson

CBS

Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man with a bomb strapped to his chest who is desperate to find a cure for his daughter's illness.

Recommended