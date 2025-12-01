What To Watch Monday: Brilliant Minds Fall Finale, The Pitt On TNT And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Brilliant Minds" heads for hiatus, "The Pitt" makes its basic cable debut, and David Letterman sits down with Adam Sandler.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 1, 2025
All the Empty Rooms
In this documentary short, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.
Americana
A waitress (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of a Native American artifact, putting them in the crosshairs of a criminal (Eric Dane) working with an antiquities dealer (Simon Rex); Zahn McClarnon and Halsey co-star.
Bel-Air
Will and Carlton clash as they look to solidify their futures; Phil and Geoffrey find a way through a tough business decision.
Guns Up
When a job goes horribly wrong, an ex-cop and family man (Kevin James) who moonlights as a mob henchman has one night to get his family out of the city; Christina Ricci co-stars.
The Merchants of Joy
The documentary follows five families who hustle each winter to turn sidewalks into holiday outposts, as they source, sell, and safeguard a tradition in the city that never sleeps.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Adam Sandler invites Dave backstage on his comedy tour, then they sit down at NYU to chat about stand-up, famous roles, and his beloved Stratocaster.
Playing Gracie Darling
Series premiere: Decades after her childhood best friend vanished at a séance gone wrong, a psychologist must face her haunted past when another young girl goes missing.
NBA Monday
First up, the Chicago Bulls take on the Orlando Magic. Then at 10 p.m., the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers.
Below Deck Mediterranean
The chef must prepare an unusual dish for dinner; the guests cause damage around the boat during a night of fun, sending the deck team into a panic.
DMV
Colette's effort to redirect holiday plans takes an unexpected turn when it lands her trapped in a car; a surprising new friendship stirs up jealousy among the team.
Finding Mr. Christmas
It's a silent sprint as the guys dodge noisemakers to deliver Santa's gifts; Ashley Williams is a guest for a picnic date scene packed with twists that test charm under pressure.
Holiday Baking Championship
The eight bakers make desserts representing snow-day activities like cutting out snowflakes, sledding, or snowshoeing; the most recent winning team must choose between a nice or naughty gift.
Name That Tune
Debi Mazar faces off against comedian Reggie Watts; an engineer from Texas plays a mom-of-five from New Orleans.
St. Denis Medical
Matt struggles to deal with a patient from his past; Bruce tries to rekindle romance with a former flame; Joyce treats patients to cover a nursing shortage; Ariana Madix guest-stars.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Mariah the Scientist, Nicole Scherzinger, Iam Tongi, Bebe Rexha, Trisha Yearwood, and more perform; Derek Hough hosts.
The Neighborhood
Dave's home improvement plans take a turn, prompting Calvin to step in; Malcolm seeks Gemma's help to overcome writer's block; Courtney faces a parenting dilemma.
Baked With Love: Holiday
Teams are dreaming of a white Christmas as the temperatures drop in the baking barn; the kitchen proves too hot for one team.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight celebrities who've warmed our hearts in holiday movies — including Jonathan Bennett, Eric Lloyd, Vivica A. Fox, Luke MacFarlane, Taye Diggs, Rachel Leigh Cook, Reginald Valjohnson, and Melissa Joan Hart — compete for charity.
FBI
The team locates the perpetrator of an explosion and discovers he's acting on the orders of a convicted felon; Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role.
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition
The remaining teams tackle their toughest challenge yet: making their gingerbread move!
Paul Anka: His Way
Part road movie and part living biography, the documentary traces the iconic Canadian’s journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.
The Pitt
Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby oversees an overworked ER staff as they take on a strenuous 15-hour shift. (Three episodes will air back-to-back each Monday.)
TV We Love
Season 1 finale: "Touched by an Angel" star Roma Downey and executive producer Martha Williamson reflect on the moving stories of faith, hope, and inspiration that captivated millions.
The Voice
The Playoffs begin in front of coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé.
Brilliant Minds
Fall finale: Dr. Wolf helps a ballerina recover after a mysterious illness; secrets are revealed at the hospital's holiday gala that change the course of the doctors’ lives.
Watson
Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man with a bomb strapped to his chest who is desperate to find a cure for his daughter's illness.