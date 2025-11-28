The Lowdown's Ryan Kiera Armstrong Talks Working With Ethan Hawke, Tulsa's Art Scene, And A Possible Season 2

TVLINE | How was it working alongside Sterlin Harjo on this project?

RYAN KIERA ARMSTRONG | I love Sterlin so much. He's so chill and you can really feel it on set, but we get so much work done. It's so hard to describe. He is so brilliant and, of course, so many of the actors are from "Reservation Dogs." A lot of the crew is as well and everyone had worked together before, so it was like joining a family that was already made and it was really sweet. I got to work with such an incredible crew and everyone was just so happy to be there. I keep talking about this because I've never experienced this. Of course everyone loves working on the show that they're working on, but the amount of love and passion from everyone on set for this show, it was incredible. Even at the premiere and seeing everyone again, you really felt that love and that celebration. So yeah, I just love this crew and I love Sterlin, and I love his guitar that he brings on set.

TVLINE | Does he rock out for you guys?

Oh my gosh, he really does. Him and Ethan, they're both so cool. He's playing the guitar in between a take, and then Ethan chimes in and starts singing, and you see the first [assistant director] and he's like, "We've gotta get going, guys! We're kind of behind," but it's so much fun. It was one of the best sets I've ever worked on.

TVLINE | One of my favorite scenes was the one outside of Francis' school, where Lee tells her he's showing her what a good man is by how he lives his life. What does your character think of her dad's antics and work?

On one hand, it seems like she really does respect that. On the other, it seems like she just wants to be a teenage girl. I totally get what she's going through. She also has to parent her dad, and it's a tough pill to swallow. As a teenager, I couldn't imagine. She has to be the bigger person and look after him and nurture him. And meanwhile, she's just a kid and she's just learning and figuring out herself in her life. But then they also go on this amazing and beautiful journey together that bonds them even more. It's really lovely and I was happy that I got to show that message. In real life, I have a lovely father/daughter relationship and to do that on-screen as well for other people to watch, it's nice.

TVLINE | Was the poetry reading scene in the finale a difficult one to shoot for you? How did you prepare?

Yes, she has some guts. I get nervous public speaking, and I was quite nervous a few days before. It was my last day on set too, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I gotta leave with a bang.' There was a lot to memorize, but I was excited to film it because I've never done anything like that before and it's the classic shot of someone reading in front of a crowd. I was really excited to do it.