The 15 Best Fantasy TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fantasy TV has come a long way in the last decade, primarily thanks to hit shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher," which cater to hardcore genre fans while also appealing to a broader audience. Turns out, watching magical wizards, witches, and warriors do battle with demons, vampires, and dragons is endlessly entertaining — and not just for nerds.
Still, one show's success often breeds dozens of pale imitators that muddy the playing field, making it difficult to know whether to devote hundreds of hours to a series that might ultimately let you down. Even the greatest TV shows hit a few bumps along the way, and few manage to resolve them in a manner that lives up to years of buildup.
Don't worry — like the great wizard Merlin guiding King Arthur, we're here to lead you toward the shining grail of fantasy television. Sound the trumpets, ignite those wands, grab your shields, and prepare for the 15 best fantasy TV shows ever made, ranked.
15. Merlin (2008-2012)
A reimagining of the classic King Arthur tale, "Merlin" explores the relationship between the famous wizard Merlin (Colin Morgan) and the future king Arthur (Bradley James) during their teenage years, supplying their legendary friendship with a "Smallville"-style origin story. Packed with action, humor, and moments of drama, this BBC production skews more family-friendly than other fantasy TV shows. And while the production values pale in comparison to, say, "Game of Thrones" — with occasionally questionable CGI and sets — it's hard to fault "Merlin" for its genuine ambition and storytelling zeal.
Created by Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, and Julian Murphy, "Merlin" follows the aspiring wizard as he arrives in Camelot, where he becomes Prince Arthur's servant and secret magical protector. Familiar Arthurian figures such as Morgana (Katie McGrath) and Guinevere (Angel Coulby) enter the fold, each playing pivotal roles in Arthur's ascension to the throne and the ultimate battle that follows.
14. Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001)
It's rare for a spinoff to surpass its predecessor. Yet, that's exactly what happened with "Xena: Warrior Princess," the long-running late '90s TV series that saw Lucy Lawless' groundbreaking heroine battle gods, monsters, and embark on larger-than-life quests with tongue planted firmly in cheek.
Initially introduced as a villain in the equally entertaining (though not quite as memorable) "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," Xena is a ruthless warrior on a quest for redemption following a life of unspeakable violence. Armed with her signature weapon, the chakram, and aided by her loyal companion Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor), this fierce warrior fights injustice across ancient lands while grappling with her personal demons, ultimately transforming from a fearsome foe into a legendary hero.
Campy and fun, "Xena" delivered one of TV's first major female action leads and quickly became a pop cultural sensation. Dated effects and a lighter approach to the material keep it out of the upper tier of fantasy television, but make no mistake — this warrior princess kicks plenty of butt.
13. The Witcher (2019-Present)
Henry Cavill slips snugly into the role of Geralt of Rivia, a genetically enhanced monster hunter who roams the Continent in search of beasts in Netflix's "The Witcher," a relatively faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and the popular video game — until it isn't.
Following a successful inaugural season, the showrunners began deviating from the source material and forcing Geralt into more of a supporting role. The changes seem to have irked Cavill, who subsequently left the show and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4. Too bad, because for a while, "The Witcher" seemed poised to challenge "Game of Thrones" as the de facto fantasy series of its day, thanks to its lavish visuals, strong use of practical effects and makeup, slick fight choreography, and epic score by composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli.
The later seasons aren't terrible — even if Hemsworth pales in comparison to Cavill — but they leave "The Witcher" as a frustrating, if still notable, entry in the fantasy realm.
12. The Addams Family (1964-1966)
Ah, yes, "The Addams Family," that creepy, kooky, and altogether ooky clan (based on Charles Addams' original cartoons) that enjoyed moderate success in the mid-1960s but has since inspired two movie franchises, a Broadway musical, and a wildly popular spinoff — the Netflix series "Wednesday."
Starring Carolyn Jones and John Astin, "The Addams Family" follows a weird but lovable family that delights in the macabre — cemeteries, monsters, torture devices, oh my! — a lifestyle that puts them at odds with the other suburban families in the neighborhood. Yet the more we get to know them, the more we realize the Addams care more about each other than the supposedly normal townsfolk who judge their every move. It's an entertaining satire of family life, told with a wicked blend of slapstick and dark (but never mean-spirited) humor, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture history.
11. True Blood (2008-2014)
Vampires were all the rage in the mid-2000s, yet "True Blood" soared higher than series such as "The Vampire Diaries" because it dared to sink its teeth into heavier territory, touching on themes of prejudice, sexuality, and civil rights. In short, the HBO drama is a supernatural soap opera with soul — even if the lengthy series eventually spiraled out of control in its later seasons.
A mix of gothic atmosphere and hokey melodrama, "True Blood" imagines a world in which vampires have "come out of the coffin," thanks to a synthetic blood substitute that allows them to survive without feeding on humans. Enter Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress in Bon Temps, Louisiana, who falls for Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a vampire with a dark and violent past. Through them, the show weaves a tapestry of captivating stories, building a world filled with heroes, villains, vampire hierarchies, and complex anti-heroes like fan favorite Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård).
Sexy, cool, and exhilarating, "True Blood" offers a fascinating exploration of the human condition.
10. Faerie Tale Theatre (1982-1987)
Long before prestige fantasy TV like "Game of Thrones" dominated the airwaves, the late Shelley Duvall produced (and hosted) "Faerie Tale Theatre," a unique anthology series that merged Hollywood star power — Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, Anjelica Huston, and many more — with beloved fairy tales. Each episode centered around a standalone adaptation of a story like "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," or "The Three Little Pigs," brought to life with humor, imaginative sets and costumes, and an eye for the theatrical.
Of course, as an anthology series, some episodes hit better than others. Scour YouTube for "The Tale of the Frog Prince," starring Robin Williams — dressed in a ridiculous frog costume — in the titular role and Teri Garr as the Princess, a delightfully fun adaptation of the classic tale by the Brothers Grimm. Or, take a gander at a much darker iteration of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" starring Elizabeth McGovern and Vanessa Redgrave. Great stuff!
Syndicated on The Disney Channel and PBS throughout the '80s and '90s, "Faerie Tale Theatre" made for perfect after-school entertainment — a whimsical, star-studded gateway to fantasy storytelling.
9. The Magicians (2015-2020)
Based on (and in many ways better than) Lev Grossman's novels, "The Magicians" follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his friends at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, a school where budding magicians can hone their skills. Before you roll your eyes and scream "Harry Potter knockoff," the series quickly evolves into a darkly funny fantasy that tackles adult themes head-on while mixing in a heavy dose of moral ambiguity.
Unlike other shows in the genre, the main heroes are deeply flawed, struggling with everything from depression to personal trauma. Quentin harbors a serious lack of self-worth, leaving him prone to bad decisions. Alice Quinn (Olivia Taylor Dudley) is brilliant but arrogant and judgmental. Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve) is reckless and obsessive. Eliot Waugh (Hale Appleman) hides behind cynicism and emotional detachment. Their flaws anchor the usual assortment of duels, monster battles, and heroic quests, driving the series into unexpected directions.
Some may be put off by the series' leaps between sly humor and bleak tragedy, but others will embrace it as part of its strange, enchanting charm.
8. Amazing Stories (1985-1987)
Bold but uneven, Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" delivers a hearty collection of imaginative standalone adventures, infused with the Beard's signature sense of wonder, spectacle, and heart. Spielberg himself even directed a few episodes, notably "The Mission," in which Kevin Costner plays a World War II bomber pilot struggling to land his damaged plane without killing his trapped belly gunner (Casey Siemaszko). Like many installments in this imaginative series, the fantastical resolution will either leave you speechless or scratching your head.
Other heavyweight directors joined the lineup, including Robert Zemeckis, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Brad Bird, and Joe Dante, each bringing with them their own distinct styles to tell whimsical, even frightening, tales brought to life with Grade A production values. Yeah, this was network television produced at a cinematic level.
Unfortunately, the costly series only lasted two seasons, but it ultimately paved the way for anthology shows like "Tales from the Crypt" and "Goosebumps." Inconsistent though it may be, "Amazing Stories" always swings big — and more often than not, delivers something truly astonishing.
7. Charmed (1998-2006)
Everyone watched an episode of "Charmed" at some point, or at least knew about it through pop culture osmosis. The WB's flagship fantasy series ran for eight seasons, serving as a perfect bridge between the colorful late '90s aesthetic and the darker, grungier tone of mid-2000s television. Critics were mixed, rightfully pointing out the clunky effects, campy storytelling, and frequent plot contrivances. Yet, "Charmed" merged witchcraft, mystery, and familial drama in a manner that set it apart from other WB fare, weaving supernatural thrills into the everyday struggles of the Halliwell sisters — Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and later Paige (Rose McGowan).
For nearly a decade, our heroines battled warlocks and other supernatural beings, all while juggling love, work, and play in picturesque San Francisco. Think "Melrose Place," but with spellbooks, potions, and demons.
Remarkably, despite its seemingly simple premise, "Charmed" found innovative ways to keep the magic alive, mixing a monster-of-the-week format with long-form storytelling that kept viewers coming back. Two decades later, it endures as one of the most beloved and re-watchable fantasy series of its era.
6. Attack On Titan (2013-2023)
As another niche entry, the anime "Attack on Titan" might strike general audiences as too bonkers. After all, the show follows a group of warriors battling giant, naked Titans — many of whom are adorned with wide eyes, fixed grins, or creepy, vacant expressions. Stranger still, these monsters are actually ordinary people transformed into Titans through a special injection. The human body doesn't disappear; it remains intact inside the Titan's nape (back of the neck), encased in crystal... and we've lost you, right?
Trust us and stick with it. Once you get past the wild premise and witness the jaw-dropping Omni-Directional Mobility Gear — which lets sword-packing soldiers zip through the air like Spider-Man — and expansive lore, you'll be hooked.
On top of that, the series boasts a host of well-defined characters, including Eren Yeager (Yūki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) and his comrades Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura), Armin Arlert (Marina Inoue/Josh Grelle), and Levi Ackerman (Hiroshi Kamiya/Matthew Mercer). This determined crew wages war against the towering beasts in a desperate attempt to save civilization, only to uncover darker secrets that carry heavy ramifications for the entire world. It's pretty rad.
5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
Ah, yes, HBO's massively successful "Game of Thrones." Perhaps the pinnacle of fantasy television, what with its awesome production values, enthralling storylines, and clever subversion of genre tropes that muddied the line between right and wrong. For nearly a decade, this epic series based on George R.R. Martin's astonishing (and still incomplete) novels captivated viewers and paved the way for prestige television ...
... and then it completely crapped the bed.
For all its accomplishments, "Game of Thrones" failed to stick the landing and ultimately devolved into a big, dumb fantasy epic in its final few seasons — a devastating blow that practically erased it from the public conversation overnight.
Still, it's hard to deny the influence this series had on television as a whole. As frustrating as Seasons 6 to 8 are, the first five remain among the finest ever produced for the medium, delivering powerful episodes, compelling characters, and shocking moments that are practically embedded into the pop-cultural zeitgeist. Who can forget Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) heartbreaking end, the Red Wedding, Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) evolution from discarded bastard to full-fledged leader, or Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) fiery rise from exiled princess to powerful liberator?
Sharp writing, violence, sex — "Game of Thrones" has it all. Just brace for massive disappointment toward the end.
4. Outlander (2014-2025)
Those seeking a more romantic fantasy experience should check out "Outlander," Starz's flagship fantasy drama. Based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling novels, this sprawling tale follows World War II nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who is mysteriously transported back to 18th-century Scotland, where she becomes entangled in politics, rebellion, and a sweeping love affair with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).
Don't worry, the time travel element isn't a cheesy gimmick. Wisely, the series uses it to explore pivotal historical events such as the Jacobite uprising and the evolution of colonial America, all seen through Claire's eyes. It's quite effective.
Adorned with gorgeous photography, lavish period detail, and a devotion to authenticity, "Outlander" has inspired a fiercely loyal fanbase and continues to resonate with audiences thanks to its powerful tale of love, history, and exceptional performances from its sprawling cast — including Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin. It may strike some as a tad too melodramatic, and it is not as universally appealing as others on this list, but you can't deny the power of "Outlander" and its remarkable combination of fantasy, time travel, and romance.
3. Supernatural (2005-2020)
Running even longer than "Charmed," "Supernatural" spanned 15 seasons and 327 episodes from 2005 to 2020 on The CW, making it the longest-running American live-action fantasy series to date. Impressively, despite pushing past its original conclusion at the end of Season 5, the drama introduced a sprawling mythology that kept fans hooked, even when later "Supernatural" seasons occasionally retreaded familiar territory or stretched the premise to its breaking point.
"Supernatural" follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), brothers who roam the countryside in Dean's black '67 Chevy Impala, fighting ghosts, demons, vampires, and all manner of hellish monsters. Their initial quest is to locate their missing father and avenge their mother's death, culminating in a massive showdown with Lucifer. From there, the stakes escalate to cosmic levels, as the brothers are forced to contend with Death, alternate universes, God's sister, and eventually God himself.
Predictably, a modest budget prevented "Supernatural" from achieving its full potential, forcing creatives to rely on moody lighting and atmosphere rather than outright spectacle. Somehow, it all works, making the series a fun — if occasionally exhausting — fantasy saga with an undeniable place in TV history.
2. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
Not only is "Avatar: The Last Airbender" one of the best fantasy shows, it's one of the best animated series ever made. Immersing viewers in a fully realized universe divided into the Four Nations — Water, Earth, Fire, and Air — each with its own culture and "bending" abilities, this Nickelodeon series follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last surviving Airbender and the Avatar, as he seeks out his destiny to bring balance to the world. Doing so requires Aang to master all four elements after awakening from a century-long nap, and put an end to the devastation caused by Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill).
Rich in beautiful animation, thrilling action, and endearing characters — namely Katara (Mae Whitman), Sokka (Jack De Sena), Toph (Jessie Flower), and Zuko (Dante Basco) — this three-season story puts its heroes through intense personal trials, epic battles, and moral dilemmas. Aang, in particular, must decide whether to uphold the Air Nomad creed of nonviolence and respect for all life while facing an enemy with no moral compass. Will he betray the spiritual teachings that define him, or maintain his true nature?
Heavily influenced by anime, "Avatar" is nothing short of spectacular, loaded with top-notch storytelling, memorable characters, and rich emotional depth. Just steer clear of M. Night Shyamalan's soggy big-screen adaptation and that terrible Netflix series.
1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
Finally, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," er, slays the field with its perfect combination of fantasy, horror, drama, and comedy, all tied together by one of the most iconic heroines in TV history. Played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy is a fairly average teenager, balancing high school struggles, romance, and friendships while also saving the world. Aided by her friends, the "Scooby Gang" — including Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Xander (Nicholas Brendon), Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), and later additions like Spike (James Marsters) and Anya (Emma Caulfield) — our fearless warrior faces a wide range of enemies, from everyday vampires to cosmic threats, power-hungry politicians to cyber-demon-human hybrids. It's pretty wild.
Despite creator Joss Whedon's complicated legacy, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" still kicks butt, spanning seven seasons and charting Buffy's growth from a reluctant teen fighting her fate to a hardened, world-weary leader. Every episode is engrossing and filled with Whedon's meta-infused dialogue and wit. And though it struggles to maintain consistency down the stretch — basically, like every show on this list — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" redefined modern television, spawned spinoffs, and inspired dozens of imitators. Buffy rules.