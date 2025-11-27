We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fantasy TV has come a long way in the last decade, primarily thanks to hit shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher," which cater to hardcore genre fans while also appealing to a broader audience. Turns out, watching magical wizards, witches, and warriors do battle with demons, vampires, and dragons is endlessly entertaining — and not just for nerds.

Still, one show's success often breeds dozens of pale imitators that muddy the playing field, making it difficult to know whether to devote hundreds of hours to a series that might ultimately let you down. Even the greatest TV shows hit a few bumps along the way, and few manage to resolve them in a manner that lives up to years of buildup.

Don't worry — like the great wizard Merlin guiding King Arthur, we're here to lead you toward the shining grail of fantasy television. Sound the trumpets, ignite those wands, grab your shields, and prepare for the 15 best fantasy TV shows ever made, ranked.