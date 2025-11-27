Stranger Things Review: Season 5A Delivers Exactly What You Came For

A-

If you're among the Netflix subscribers burning through the first four episodes of the final "Stranger Things" season this holiday weekend, then you aren't new to the series. Whether you've watched the sci-fi drama since its 2016 debut, or caught up during the show's many long hiatuses, your Thanksgiving binge of Season 5A means you know "Stranger Things," you like "Stranger Things," and you want these final episodes to be worth the three-year-plus wait.

I'm pleased to say, then, that they are.

Now, I can't speak to whether "Stranger Things" will deliver a satisfying ending, when all is said and done. Only four Season 5 installments, out of eight, dropped Wednesday night (I've seen all four); three more are coming on Christmas Day, followed by the series finale on New Year's Eve. So, it's still anyone's guess as to how the Netflix phenomenon will conclude, and whether fans will be fulfilled. But this initial quartet of episodes, at least, is a compelling, payoff-filled, often-cinematic batch that gets the show's swan song off to a strong start.