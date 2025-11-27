Stranger Things Season 5: Every New Character Explained

The following post contains minor spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1.

After four seasons and nearly a decade of "Stranger Things," it seems we still haven't met everyone in Hawkins, Indiana.

The Netflix sci-fi mystery returned — at long last — for the first part of its fifth and final season on Wednesday night, with four episodes releasing at once. (Three more will follow on Christmas Day, and the series finale arrives on New Year's Eve.) As new secrets about Vecna and the Upside Down were introduced, so, too, were a few new characters who quickly established themselves as essential to the series' conclusion.

Whether or not you've already binged Season 5A in full, we've compiled the short list below as a handy guide to the new "Stranger Things" faces. (Note: You'll encounter light spoilers ahead.) From brand-new characters like Linda Hamilton's Dr. Kay, to a new iteration of the previously existing Holly Wheeler, here are four "Stranger Things" newbies with whom you'll get acquainted in the show's fresh episodes.