When Calls The Heart Star Erin Krakow Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby With Co-Star Husband

Good news from Hope Valley: "When Calls the Heart" star Erin Krakow is pregnant!

Krakow announced on Wednesday she's expecting her first child with husband and co-star Ben Rosenbaum. In an Instagram post, Krakow shared photos of her and Rosenbaum holding up sonogram pictures of their new baby, along with their dog wearing a shirt that says "Big Brother."

Krakow stars on the beloved Hallmark Channel series as Elizabeth Thatcher, a schoolteacher in the small Canadian frontier town of Hope Valley. Rosenbaum has recurred since Season 1 as Hope Valley resident Mike Hickam. The two actors announced they were married in June, but their characters Elizabeth and Mike aren't romantically involved on the show.

They're not the only "When Calls the Heart" stars with happy news, either. Their co-stars Kevin McGarry (Nathan) and Kayla Wallace (Fiona), who got married in 2024, also announced recently that they're expecting a child together.

"When Calls the Heart" was renewed for Season 13 in March and resumed filming in July, with a premiere slated for next year.

