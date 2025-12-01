Every Banned South Park Episode Explained

Though "Super Best Friends" is mostly remembered in this context as having transgressed against an Islamic belief, it also marked an early point of contention between "South Park" and a frequent cultural adversary — the Church of Scientology. And as passionate as Trey Parker and Matt Stone were about their right to make fun of any religion they wanted to, their feud with Scientology had a far more personal bend to it.

It didn't start that way, though. "Super Best Friends" seemed to take most of its pleasure in skewering David Blaine and imagining a confrontation between his viral street magic and a team of actual deities. "Trapped in the Closet" (Season 9, Episode 12) takes things several steps further by outright naming Scientology as Parker and Stone's target, making fun of certain sacred practices within the religion, and not-so-subtly implying that Tom Cruise — one of the church's most prominent members — is secretly hiding "in the closet" regarding his sexuality. (They also throw lighter jabs against R. Kelly and John Travolta.) Broadcasters in the U.K. were especially concerned about that last part, and chose to hold off airing the episode over fears that Cruise would attempt to sue.

While Cruise took no legal action, longtime "South Park" cast member Isaac Hayes ostensibly quit over the episode's content, citing its supposed offense to religious freedom. He was a Scientologist, but said his issue was with the series disrespecting any religious belief. Hayes had recently suffered a debilitating stroke at the time, and it would later be alleged by his son that Scientologists in Hayes' social orbit had essentially quit the show on his behalf.

Two days after Hayes' departure, Comedy Central swapped a scheduled re-airing of "Trapped in the Closet" with "Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls," which the network said was done in tribute to the actor. It was alleged by fans and even the show's creators themselves that Cruise and/or the church had made a call to the network, using Cruise's relationship with Paramount as leverage, but Cruise refused to dignify the rumors with a full response. The ensuing controversy went viral, ultimately leading to the episode's return to Comedy Central — and, potentially, the disappointing box office results of "Mission: Impossible III". It's currently available to stream on Paramount+.