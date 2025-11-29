15 Seinfeld Episodes That Have Aged Terribly

It's rare for a sitcom to remain relevant decades past its airing, but then again, it's also rare for a sitcom to be as great as "Seinfeld." The NBC series ran from 1989 to 1998, making television icons out of its four unlikable leads: stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld (with the real Jerry Seinfeld playing a fictionalized version of himself), neurotic George Costanza (Jason Alexander, playing a fictionalized version of series co-creator Larry David), shallow Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and wacky Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Despite the show's longevity and popularity, "Seinfeld" suffers from the same pitfall as a lot of '90s television: aging badly. Because the main cast are frequently sociopathic and callous, "Seinfeld" has quite a few episodes that are a lot more cringeworthy in 2025 than they were even in the 1990s. Even some of the best episodes of "Seinfeld" would never fly on modern-day TV, in spite of shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and David's own "Curb Your Enthusiasm" going much further in covering edgy material than their NBC predecessor.

Read on to see our full list of the "Seinfeld" episodes that didn't age very well.