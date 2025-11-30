Based on an Israeli series of the same name, "Euphoria" debuted on HBO in 2019 with an arresting, undoubtedly provocative, and borderline exploitative opening: a POV shot of its main character, Rue (Zendaya), being born while footage of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks plays on a nearby television. It sends a message to the viewer: There will be no compromises made here.

Since then, the show hasn't let up. With series creator, showrunner, and primary writer-director Sam Levinson at the helm, the show has depicted all sorts of teenage struggles with sex, drugs, crime, violence, and abuse, usually in explicit and garishly filmed detail.

If you happen to be on the show's wavelength and are looking for something similar to watch ahead of the series' return for Season 3, we've got 15 TV shows like "Euphoria" for you to check out.