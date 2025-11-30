12 Best HBO Comedy TV Shows, Ranked

HBO has always been a reputable source for quality television, whether it's award-winning dramas like "The Sopranos" and "True Detective" or action-packed series like "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us." However, HBO is quite underrated for its repertoire of original comedy series, which it has aired since the network's very beginnings.

That's not all HBO has to offer, either. In 2020, the network launched its own platform, HBO Max, to compete with the best streaming services in the entertainment industry. This subsidiary of HBO has even started reaping awards for its own programming, including "The Pitt."

Nevertheless, it can still be as hard as ever to gauge what the best comedy series on any given streaming service are, thanks to the overabundance of available content. Look no further: These 12 HBO comedy series are as funny as it gets on the cable channel, even if some of the shows bend into genres outside of the standard sitcom or single-camera comedy.