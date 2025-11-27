Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Max's Fate (And Raises Even Bigger Questions)

Nancy and Mike's younger sister, Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), is the one to encounter Max toward the end of Season 5A — and they're both currently trapped in the mind of Henry Creel aka Vecna. Not a great place to be. Earlier in the season, Holly was abducted by a Demogorgon and has since been clinging to life somewhere in the Upside Down, but she's not aware of her true captive state. As far as she knows, Henry — who started out as an imaginary friend only Holly could see, sent to warn her about the monsters lurking in Hawkins — is keeping her safe at the Creel House, and she's having a nice time.

Holly later discovers that Max is also residing in this colorful faux-paradise, which Max explains is actually a prison. When Max first woke up in Henry's mind, she found herself walking through dozens and dozens of Henry's memories, which circled back on themselves endlessly and confused Max too much to find a way out of her new jail.

One day, though, she did hear the Kate Bush song that Lucas was playing at her hospital bedside, and she followed the music until she was almost out of Henry's mind entirely. A portal in the sky presented an image of herself, comatose in Hawkins, and she could feel Lucas' hand on hers when he touched her in the real world. But just as Max ran toward that portal, the Kate Bush cassette tape stopped playing in real life and had to be rewound; the portal closed, Henry found Max, and he chased her until she reached a cave that, for some reason, Henry won't dare enter. A painful memory, perhaps?

Max has been hiding in that cave ever since, and had accepted her fate of indefinite captivity. Now that Holly has shown up in Henry's mind, though, Max is reinvigorated: She wants them both to escape, and she's got a plan. We'll just need to wait until Part 2 to see how it goes.