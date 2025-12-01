Casting News: Power Prequel Brings Back Raising Kanan Alum, Ahsoka Actress Exits, And More
The new "Power" prequel is bringing back a familiar face from "Raising Kanan."
Starz has announced six cast members joining the upcoming "Power: Origins," including Jason Dirden, who will reprise his role as Traymont Stinson from "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Also joining the cast of the new prequel: Jennifer Ferrin ("Hell on Wheels"), as Tommy's mother Kate Egan; Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam"), as nurse Jill Wexler; Lenny Platt ("NCIS: New Orleans"), as finance bro Lenny Seidel; Armani Gabriel ("Blue Bloods"), as foot soldier J-Boogs; and Everett Osborne ("Chicago Fire") as pro football star Omay Moreau.
"Power: Origins" will tell the origin story of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan "as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise," per the official description. The 18-episode freshman season is currently filming in New Jersey.
In other scheduling news...
* Claudia Black, who played Klothow the Nightsister in Season 1 of "Ahsoka," says she will not return for Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series. In an interview with Bleeding Cool, Black says that Disney "could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London," so she had to "bow out for Season 2."
* Prime Video's "Tomb Raider" series has added Martin Bobb-Semple ("All American: Homecoming") as a series regular alongside star Sophie Turner, per Variety.
* Ed Weeks ("The Mindy Project") will play a vampire dad in the CBS comedy pilot "Eternally Yours," according to Variety. The pilot from "Ghosts" showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman centers on a vampire family that is turned upside down when the daughter begins dating a human.
* Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight") will join the cast of NBC's "Brilliant Minds" as a recurring guest star, Deadline reports. She'll play a new patient who becomes fast friends with Zachary Quinto's Dr. Wolf, debuting in the Jan. 5 episode.