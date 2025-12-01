Casting News: Power Prequel Brings Back Raising Kanan Alum, Ahsoka Actress Exits, And More

The new "Power" prequel is bringing back a familiar face from "Raising Kanan."

Starz has announced six cast members joining the upcoming "Power: Origins," including Jason Dirden, who will reprise his role as Traymont Stinson from "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

Also joining the cast of the new prequel: Jennifer Ferrin ("Hell on Wheels"), as Tommy's mother Kate Egan; Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam"), as nurse Jill Wexler; Lenny Platt ("NCIS: New Orleans"), as finance bro Lenny Seidel; Armani Gabriel ("Blue Bloods"), as foot soldier J-Boogs; and Everett Osborne ("Chicago Fire") as pro football star Omay Moreau.

"Power: Origins" will tell the origin story of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan "as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise," per the official description. The 18-episode freshman season is currently filming in New Jersey.