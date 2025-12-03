Survivor 50: The 5 Most Glaring Omissions From The Cast List

At the end of May 2025, CBS and longtime host Jeff Probst revealed the cast of the long-awaited 50th season of "Survivor" — and immediately, fans of the reality competition show found issues with the lineup. Specifically, they were upset that some major "Survivor" superstars didn't make the cut.

To be fair, arguments against the "Survivor 50" cast list are, in large part, not in bad faith. It should also be said that the cast of "Survivor 50" does feature some serious standouts who will probably make this outing quite fun. For one, Cirie Fields, who's regarded by many as the all-time best player to never win the title of Sole Survivor, will play for an incredible fifth time on the U.S. version of the show.

Fields' two-time competitor Ozzy Lusth, a formidable presence in physical challenges, is also set to return, alongside other early-to-mid era players like Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Colby Donaldson. The 37th season of "Survivor," subtitled "David vs. Goliath," was so unbelievably beloved and popular that three of its competitors — Angelina Keeley, Christian Hubicki, and "The White Lotus" showrunner and creator Mike White, who was that season's runner-up — are heading back to a remote beach to try again.

The biggest problem with the "Survivor 50" cast list is a combination of two things: The glaring omission of some major power players and a reliance on the so-called "new era" of "Survivor," which Probst has been quite vocal about championing. Since Probst, who serves as showrunner and executive producer of "Survivor" in addition to his hosting duties, had a heavy hand in choosing the "Survivor 50" contestants, it's remarkable — and a little weird — that 11 out of 24 players in the forthcoming season are such recent additions to the show's canon. So now, let's answer the big question: Who are the five players who should be competing in "Survivor 50"?