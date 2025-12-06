Why Lucas Bravo Almost Didn't Play Gabriel On Emily In Paris

Anyone who's watched Netflix's original series "Emily in Paris" — which was created by Darren Star ("Younger," "Sex and the City") and stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily in the French capital — is familiar with Lucas Bravo, who plays the show's infamous "hot chef" Gabriel. As it turns out, the actor almost lost out on the pivotal part because the studio behind the series was hoping for a more established performer.

As Bravo exclusively told People in September 2024, he wasn't cast as Gabriel right away. To cope with the disappointment of losing such a huge opportunity, he ran away to Corsica. Because the show didn't "want to take a chance on" an actor without "enough background," Bravo said, "I wanted to be in a place where there's no service, and I could just talk to birds, so to speak."

Okay, but as we all know, Bravo does play Gabriel, and he has since "Emily in Paris" began its run on Netflix in October 2020. So what changed? It all has to do with Star's influence and Bravo's determination (and a lack of super-established names who also happened to be French and have the accent and language skills required for the role).