Supernatural Began Life As A 'Rip Off' Of A Classic Horror TV Show

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, but in the world of television, originality goes a long way. Case in point — Eric Kripke's "Supernatural." Prior to it becoming a show about two brothers saving people and hunting monsters across America, it was pitched as knock-off of "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" — one of the best horror sci-fi shows to only last a single season — and took years to get off the ground.

"Kolchak: The Night Stalker" follows an investigative reporter who solves spooky cases in Chicago, and it greatly influenced the "Supernatural" creator early on. In a conversation with Variety in 2014, Kripke confessed that his original idea borrowed elements from the classic ABC horror procedural and threw in some influences from a beloved kids' cartoon. "I tried to pitch, basically, a 'Scooby Doo' rip off of a bunch of kids travelling in a van dealing with these urban legends. It was an idea that I never let go of and kept throwing there every couple years. Finally I had a deal with Warner Bros. and that incarnation was a reporter. Frankly, it was a rip off of 'Night Stalker,' but I really fleshed it out and it had mythology."

"Supernatural" is similar to "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" in the sense that it boasts strong procedural elements and monster-of-the-week scenarios, but the similarities mostly end there. However, "Supernatural" and "Scooby-Doo" eventually joined forces for a crossover episode in 2018, which is a lot of fun and brings Kripke's journey full circle in a way. Of course, the "Scooby-Doo" experiment only came to fruition after "Supernatural" had long established itself as a series with its own identity. So, how did Kripke land the show's long-running premise?