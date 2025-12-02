When Calls The Heart Shocker: Lori Loughlin Sets Return — Find Out When Abigail Will First Appear

Huge news out of Hope Valley: Not only has "When Calls the Heart" been renewed for Season 14 — weeks out from its Season 13 premiere — but Hallmark Channel has announced that original cast member Lori Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton.

The "Full House" vet will appear in six out of 12 episodes — half of Season 14 — with her episodes slated to air in 2027.

"Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," Hallmark Media head of programming Michelle Vicary said in a statement Tuesday. "At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of 'When Calls the Heart.' We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail's story with her return to this beloved series."

A first-look photo of Loughlin, alongside fellow series stars Erin Krakow and Pascale Hutton, can be seen below.