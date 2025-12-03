Your Friends & Neighbors Sets Season 2 Premiere Date At Apple TV — Get A First Look

Jon Hamm's crime spree will resume next spring: "Your Friends & Neighbors" will return for Season 2 on Friday, Apr. 3 on Apple TV, TVLine has learned. Episodes will then air weekly on the streamer through the June 5 finale.

Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hotshot finance bro who resorts to robbing his friends' lavishly decorated homes to maintain his upper-crust lifestyle after getting fired. In Season 2, Coop "doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk," per the official description.

James Marsden ("Jury Duty") joins the cast in Season 2 — presumably as the threatening new neighbor, although no character details have been released — and Hamm returns along with fellow series regulars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, and more. Jonathan Tropper returns as showrunner.

"Your Friends & Neighbors" debuted in April with a nine-episode freshman season; the finale saw Coop exonerated for murder and offered his old job back... but he turned it down in order to keep robbing houses. (Read our full finale recap here.)

Apple TV also released a series of first-look photos from the new season; scroll down to get a sneak peek, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts and predictions for Season 2.

Courtesy of Apple TV

Courtesy of Apple TV

Courtesy of Apple TV

Courtesy of Apple TV