Ryan Murphy's Supermodel Horror Series The Beauty Gets FX Premiere Date — See Bella Hadid And More In First Photos

Supermodels, beware: Ryan Murphy's "The Beauty" is about to hit the runway.

FX's new horror series will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 9/8c with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, with those three episodes available to stream on Hulu at that time as well. The rest of the 11-episode season will air weekly after that, with two episodes airing in each of the final two weeks.

Set in the world of high fashion, "The Beauty" stars Evan Peters ("American Horror Story") and Rebecca Hall ("The Town") as FBI agents investigating a mysterious rash of deaths among supermodels. "As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences," per the official synopsis.

The trail leads them to a shadowy tech billionaire known as "The Corporation," played by Ashton Kutcher ("That '70s Show"), and his deadly enforcer, "The Assassin," played by Anthony Ramos ("Ironheart"), as "the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity."

Murphy co-created the series with Matthew Hodgson ("9-1-1"), based on the comic book series, and serves as an executive producer. The guest stars include Bella Hadid, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Peter Gallagher, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Vincent D'Onofrio, Meghan Trainor, Ben Platt, and more.

FX has also released a series of first-look photos from "The Beauty"; get a sneak peek below, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?

Courtesy of FX

Courtesy of FX





Courtesy of FX

Courtesy of FX

Courtesy of FX