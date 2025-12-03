The Comeback Adds Andrew Scott To Third And Final Season — Plus, Get Premiere Month

We're getting closer to the comeback of "The Comeback": The third and final season of Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King's cringe comedy will debut March 2026, HBO announced Wednesday.

Along with a first-look photo (see below), the cabler also revealed the casting of Andrew Scott ("Fleabag"), though details for his character remain under wraps.

The show tells the story of a B-list sitcom star (Kudrow's Valerie Cherish) who's so desperate to revive her career that she agrees to star in a reality television show called "The Comeback." "Cameras follow her every move as she angles to keep her head above the Hollywood fray, even as she's woefully out of touch with modern show business," reads the official description.

Erin Simkin/HBO

Previously announced cast joining Kudrow for Season 3 include Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young, Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, and Ella Stiller. Kudrow's real-life son, Julian Stern, will also be appearing, making his on-screen TV debut.

The recurring cast is stacked as well and includes Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), John Early ("Search Party"), Barry Shabaka Henley ("Bob Hearts Abishola"), Tony Macht ("Dying for Sex"), Brittany O'Grady ("The White Lotus"), and Zane Phillips ("Legacies").

