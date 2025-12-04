Maurice DuBois Is Leaving CBS Evening News — Find Out When His Last Broadcast Will Air

A little more than a month after co-anchor John Dickerson announced his departure from CBS Evening News, Maurice DuBois let viewers know that he, too, is leaving the broadcast.

In an Instagram post today, DuBois said he was "moving on" from the co-anchor position he accepted in August 2024. Per DuBois, Thursday, Dec. 18, will be his final broadcast.

"It has been the Honor of a Lifetime," he wrote. "21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news/meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I'll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30."

In a statement, Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said: "Maurice has long represented what we do best at CBS News and Stations. For more than two decades, he has delivered the day's biggest stories from our studios in New York and in the field. Later this month, Maurice will leave the network. We are grateful for his significant contributions, at both CBS News New York and the CBS Evening News. Maurice is deeply valued and respected as a journalist ​by all of us and we wish him much success. It is my hope that we can work together again."

He added: "We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future."

Dickerson and DuBois took over for former anchor Norah O'Donnell, who exited the program in January 2025 after a five-year run. Production also moved back to New York City after O'Donnell's stint in Washington, D.C. DuBois and Dickerson were CBS' first co-anchor pairing since 1995, when Connie Chung ended a two-year run as co-anchor alongside Dan Rather.

DuBois is the latest high-profile exit since Bari Weiss took over as editor-in-chief of CBS News. The evening news broadcast has trailed behind that of ABC and NBC for some time. Per Variety, Weiss' recent attempts to recruit other leading TV journalists to come to the network have not proven fruitful.

