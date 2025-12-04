Save The Dates: Erika Kirk's CBS Town Hall, Hugh Laurie In Tehran Season 3, And More
Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk will be speaking out on CBS: "A Town Hall With Erika Kirk" will air Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8/7c on CBS, the network announced on Thursday, with new CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss serving as moderator.
The one-hour event filmed before a live studio audience in New York "will feature Kirk fielding questions from young evangelicals, prominent religious leaders, and figures across the political spectrum," according to the official description. "The conversation will also focus on our country's political divide – and how we can find our way out."
Erika Kirk is the current chairman and CEO of the conservative political organization Turning Point USA, which was founded by her late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September.
"Like so many people around the world, I will never forget the moment that Erika Kirk forgave her husband's killer," Weiss said in a statement. "I am eager to speak to her — and thrilled to be doing so in front of a group of Americans who I know will elevate the conversation."
In other scheduling news...
* After several delays, Season 3 of the international thriller "Tehran" will premiere Friday, Jan. 9 on Apple TV, the streamer has announced. Emmy winner Hugh Laurie ("House") joins the cast as nuclear inspector Eric Peterson; get a sneak peek at the new season here:
* The HBO music documentary "Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?" will premiere Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 pm on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The doc chronicles the rise of '90s alt-rock band Counting Crows and the pressure of crafting their sophomore album "Recovering the Satellites."
* The Channing Tatum film "Roofman," about a thief who secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Dec. 9.
* A new dating series, "Second Chance Love," hosted by Matthew Lawrence and Chilli, will premiere Jan. 1 on Hallmark+. The series will offer former couples who dated years ago "a second chance to reconnect with the one who got away against the backdrop of a romantic Italian resort."