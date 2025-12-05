What To Watch Friday: George Clooney Is Jay Kelly, Spartacus: House Of Ashur Premiere And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: George Clooney and Adam Sandler star in "Jay Kelly," "Spartacus" gets a sequel series, and the national Christmas tree gets lit.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 5, 2025
The Creep Tapes
Ava’s quest to make a salacious documentary is foiled by her deeply uncomfortable subject.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
In this animated feature, as pressure builds to turn his act around after a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg's dad presents him with an ultimatum — and a trip to wilderness camp — that just might challenge Greg's wimpy ways for good.
The Family McMullen
"The Brothers McMullen" sequel tracks the romantic entanglements of a now 50-something Barry McMullen (Edward Burns) and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) and widowed sister-in-law Molly (Connie Britton), each facing unexpected romantic hurdles of their own.
The First Snow of Fraggle Rock
In this holiday special, the Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings — but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can't write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course.
Jay Kelly
A movie star (George Clooney) confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager (Adam Sandler). (A documentary, "The Making of Jay Kelly," is also streaming Friday.)
Jingle Bell Wedding
In this sequel to "Jingle Bell Love," Jack (Joey McIntyre), his daughter Grace, and fiancée Jessica (Michelle Morgan) plan an extra-special holiday in Lakeside.
The Last Frontier
Season 1 finale: Sidney and Havlock risk it all to gain possession of the archive; Frank sets out on a life-saving mission.
The New Yorker at 100
The documentary offers a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.
Owning Manhattan
Season 2 premiere: Ryan Serhant abandons “nice” for ruthless ambition, going on the offense to poach New York’s top agents while pushing his empire beyond Manhattan.
Pluribus
Carol shares a horrific discovery and learns new truths in the process; Mr. Diabaté lives life to the fullest in Sin City.
Transformers: EarthSpark
Series finale: Robby gets accused of abusing his powers; the Autobots and Maltos search Cybertron for their missing allies.
Jingle All the Way to Love
A lawyer (Erin Agostino) wins a radio contest to track down the stranger (Romaine Waite) who once gave her a lucky sleigh bell.
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Gabby Barrett and Matthew West host the annual special from The White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C.; Jillian Cardarelli, Alana Springsteen, The Beach Boys, Brett Young, and more perform.
Power Book IV: Force
Diamond and Jenard strengthen their relationship over a common enemy, while Tommy ties up a loose end.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Based on the song by Johnny Marks, this animated classic tells the tale of a deer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him a laughingstock.
Sheriff Country
While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies, and abuse of power at the school.
Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas
Limited series premiere: A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad's new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).
Fire Country
Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history; Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Series premiere: What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur.
Happy's Place
After Bobbie notices how much Isabella misses school, she signs them both up for an online course unaware of how serious Isabella would take it.
Stumble
With Krystal still injured, Courteney's only option is to promote Peaches, who may or may not be ready to fly.
A Christmas Cookbook
A newly single woman (Ashley Newbrough) joins a festive cooking club and sparks fly with its warm-hearted founder (Franco Lo Presti).
Boston Blue
Lena’s pursuit of justice forces Danny into an unexpected role reversal; Sean and Jonah uncover more than they anticipated during a routine case.
Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman
Season 1 finale: Braun vacations in Tampa, where the food might tap out before he does.
It's Florida, Man
After a night of hard partying, a Pensacola man finds himself nearly naked and battling his hard-partying alter ego in a chain pizza establishment.