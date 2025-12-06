What To Watch Saturday: Melissa McCarthy Hosts SNL, Lacey Chabert Christmas Movie And More
Showtimes for December 6, 2025
College Football
ABC
- BYU vs. Texas Tech (12 p.m.)
- Georgia vs. Alabama (4 p.m.)
- Duke vs. Virginia (8 p.m.)
ESPN
- Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (12 p.m.)
Fox
- Indiana vs. Ohio State (8 p.m.)
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates honor everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others.
Cranberries and Carols
A café owner (Jill Wagner) returns home to help with the town potluck and reunites with a military engineer (Trevor Donovan), her blind date from 20 years ago.
Deck the Hallways
A woman (Naika Toussaint) returns home to Chicago and teams with her grandmother (Loretta Devine) and a childhood friend (Jaime M. Callica) to revive a beloved holiday tradition.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch Reese Witherspoon's 2002 rom-com "Sweet Home Alabama."
Paws in the City
A disgraced social media whiz (Emeraude Toubia) has no choice but to take the first job she can find — caring for a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva — and falls for her reclusive owner (Carter Jenkins).
She's Making a List
A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).
The Christmas Showdown
Childhood besties (Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid) reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars.
48 Hours
The family of a 16-year-old lifeguard continues to search for her killer.
The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special
Spotlighting a grand tree-lighting celebration only Hallmark could deliver, the special will premiere with exclusive first-look teases and programming announcements, featuring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, B.J. Britt, and Lacey Chabert; Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton perform; Benjamin Ayres hosts.
Merry Missed Connection
A woman (Emily Alatalo) accidentally swaps diaries with a stranger (Andrew Bushell) at a speed-dating event and sets out to find him before Christmas.
Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy hosts; Dijon performs.