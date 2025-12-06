WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Melissa McCarthy Hosts SNL, Lacey Chabert Christmas Movie And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, December 6, 2025 Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

On TV this Saturday: Melissa McCarthy returns to Studio 8H, Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker star in "She's Making a List," and Amber Stevens West competes in a "Christmas Showdown." 

Showtimes for December 6, 2025

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC

  • BYU vs. Texas Tech (12 p.m.)
  • Georgia vs. Alabama (4 p.m.)
  • Duke vs. Virginia (8 p.m.)

ESPN

  • Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (12 p.m.)

Fox

  • Indiana vs. Ohio State (8 p.m.)
ET

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates honor everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others.

Cranberries and Carols

Great American Family MOVIE PREMIERE

A café owner (Jill Wagner) returns home to help with the town potluck and reunites with a military engineer (Trevor Donovan), her blind date from 20 years ago.

Deck the Hallways

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman (Naika Toussaint) returns home to Chicago and teams with her grandmother (Loretta Devine) and a childhood friend (Jaime M. Callica) to revive a beloved holiday tradition.

Dinner and a Movie

TBS

Jason and Jenny watch Reese Witherspoon's 2002 rom-com "Sweet Home Alabama."

Paws in the City

The CW MOVIE PREMIERE

A disgraced social media whiz (Emeraude Toubia) has no choice but to take the first job she can find — caring for a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva — and falls for her reclusive owner (Carter Jenkins).

She's Making a List

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).

ET

The Christmas Showdown

OWN MOVIE PREMIERE

Childhood besties (Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid) reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars.

ET

48 Hours

CBS

The family of a 16-year-old lifeguard continues to search for her killer.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special

Hallmark Channel

Spotlighting a grand tree-lighting celebration only Hallmark could deliver, the special will premiere with exclusive first-look teases and programming announcements, featuring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, B.J. Britt, and Lacey Chabert; Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton perform; Benjamin Ayres hosts.

Merry Missed Connection

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman (Emily Alatalo) accidentally swaps diaries with a stranger (Andrew Bushell) at a speed-dating event and sets out to find him before Christmas.

ET

Saturday Night Live

NBC

Melissa McCarthy hosts; Dijon performs.

