The Real Reason My Name Is Earl Was Canceled (And How The Series Was Supposed To End)

In the early 2000s, NBC's comedy lineup was at the top of its game. "The Office" became one of the biggest comedy hits of all time, launching a new generation of stars, before giving way to "Parks & Recreation" to do it again. And then there was "30 Rock" and "Community," which packed more jokes into one scene than most other shows could fit into an entire season.

Along the way, there was a string of new shows that didn't last longer than a year, but there was one show that was airing alongside "The Office" and "30 Rock" that was poised to hit its fifth season with its funniest and most heartfelt stories yet, only to get canceled before they could resolve the central story that had made the show so endearing in the first place. And that show was "My Name Is Earl."

The wacky series followed Earl Hickey, a petty thief who, against all odds, wins $100,000 in the lottery only to be immediately hit by a car while celebrating his good luck. Earl is convinced that the bad karma he's accumulated over his life is responsible for his misfortune, and he becomes determined to right every wrong he's ever committed.

"My Name Is Earl" was full of wacky characters and offbeat stories about life on the margins of society, but it always took its characters' emotional journeys seriously, and in its fourth season, the show left Earl and his friends and family in a precarious spot, but with the hope of completing his list once and for all. That is, until it was unceremoniously canceled for reasons beyond the show's control.