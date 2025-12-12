The Canceled Star Trek Sequel Series That Fans Will Never Get To See

Though the "Star Trek" franchise has become one of Paramount's biggest success stories, with its shows frequently appearing among the best series to ever grace UPN and its films becoming box office hits, one TV project was canceled before ever making it to air: "Star Trek: Phase II."

After NBC made the short-sighted decision to cancel "Star Trek: The Original Series" after three seasons in 1969, Paramount Studios toyed with the idea of reuniting William Shatner, George Takei, and other co-stars for more adventures in "Phase II," a '70s revival series. (The project excluded Leonard Nimoy, who had legal issues with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry at the time.)

With "Phase II," Paramount hoped to create a show that boasted slick '70s production values and reintroduced "Star Trek" to the next generation of fans. So, what stopped the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from taking flight once again?