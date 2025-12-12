Meghann Fahy Almost Played A Completely Different White Lotus Character

If you're a fan of Mike White's globe-spanning anthology series "The White Lotus," which kicked off its run on HBO with a trip to Hawaii in 2021, you probably remember Meghann Fahy's unbelievable performance in the show's second season in Sicily. As Daphne Sullivan — a woman whose bubbly exterior barely masks a darker side lurking just under the surface — Fahy is stunningly good alongside her on-screen husband Cameron Sullivan (a smirking Theo James) and their forced friends, Cameron's work colleague Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and his sneering wife Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). As it turns out, Fahy was originally an option for a major character in the show's first season: Rachel Patton, who was ultimately played by Alexandra Daddario.

In a profile featured in Vanity Fair, White sang Fahy's praises, revealing something huge in the process: that he very nearly cast her as Rachel in Season 1 before apparently realizing that she would be particularly brilliant playing against the deadpan Plaza (and he was completely right). "You think she's just a bimbo trophy wife, but she brought a depth that made it a more interesting dynamic," White said of Fahy. "She's just so likable that you're like, 'Yeah, I agree. Why follow the news? Why vote? I'm with her!'" White concluded, referring to Daphne's laissez-faire attitude toward important world issues.

As the season progresses, though, Fahy starts lifting the curtain and showing you Daphne's underbelly. After Daphne tricks Harper into a short girls' getaway to a small Sicilian city called Noto — and Cameron and Ethan get into some, uh, trouble in their absence — Daphne also shares that she and Cameron like to play "games" to keep their marriage fresh. After that, she strongly indicates to Harper that her children were fathered by her personal trainer. Oh, and how about that ambiguous ending that suggests that Daphne seduces Ethan for fun?! It's wild! Now that we've gotten a refresher about Daphne, what about Rachel Patton?