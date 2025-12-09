12 Most Annoying Game Of Thrones Characters, Ranked

Sean Bean's Ned Stark?! Annoying?! Nearly inconceivable! He was the hero who did everything he could to blow the whistle on Joffrey Baratheon's (Jack Gleeson) true heritage in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones." He's one of the best characters on the show! But that's precisely why he was so annoying: He failed at almost all of the above because he was too darn honest about what he discovered.

It's clear that Ned was a sacrificial lamb to establish just what kind of story George R.R. Martin was aiming to tell — a tale where heroes die and villains not only succeed but thrive until the very end. Many of those wrongdoers likely would've seen a swifter dose of justice had Ned played them at their own game.

It's not like he was a rookie, either. Seasoned by war and carrying secrets of his own, Ned should've been smarter when he went to King's Landing at the end of Season 1. Instead, he showed his whole hand to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and it cost him his head and ripped his family apart as a result. Cersei was right — in the game of thrones, you either win or you die, and Ned was on a losing streak the second he left Winterfell. Let's just be grateful his kids were a little sharper than he was.