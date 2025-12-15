Before Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Starred In A Failed Family Ties Spin-Off
Before she became one of the most acclaimed TV stars of her generation, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' career had some false starts.
For example, after a three-year stint on "Saturday Night Live," she co-starred in a one-off NBC special airing in August of 1987. Written by Bruce Helford, who eventually found success with "The Drew Carey Show," "The Art of Being Nick" starred Scott Valentine spinning off his "Family Ties" character Nick Moore. On "Family Ties," the wholesome sitcom best known for introducing the world to Michael J. Fox, Nick was a well-meaning but simple-minded and often monosyllabic love interest for eldest daughter Mallory (Justine Bateman).
Whereas "Family Ties" took place in a domestic environment familiar to suburban viewers, "The Art of Being Nick" — set in Manhattan's bohemian East Village — strived for an edgier sensibility. Louis-Dreyfus played a chic bookstore owner who quickly fell for Nick when she interviewed him for a job.
According to a Washington Post article, an NBC exec at the time wasn't a fan of Louis-Dreyfus. His misogynistic reasoning, as was reportedly told to "The Art of Being Nick" director Sam Weisman, was that the eventual 11-time Emmy winner was "really short" and "not hot."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus played more than one role in the Family Ties universe
"The Art of Being Nick" wasn't picked up, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus wasn't done with the "Family Ties" universe just yet. She played a free-spirited lawyer on a 1988 episode of the series and was a regular cast member on "Day by Day," a "Family Ties" spin-off that enjoyed more success than "The Art of Being Nick."
"Day by Day," followed Brian Harper (Doug Sheehan), Steven Keaton's (Michael Gross) former college roommate, and his wife Kate (Linda Kelsey) as they left their corporate gigs to run a daycare center from home. Louis-Dreyfus co-starred as Eileen Swift, a sarcastic and cynical 1980s career woman who tried to lure Kate and Brian back to their high-powered jobs.
"The only reason there was a sparkle in 'Day by Day' was because of Julia," NBC executive at the time Warren Littlefield told The Washington Post.
"Day by Day" ran for only two seasons, ending in 1988, not too long before Louis-Dreyfus landed her star-making role as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld."