Before Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Starred In A Failed Family Ties Spin-Off

Before she became one of the most acclaimed TV stars of her generation, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' career had some false starts.

For example, after a three-year stint on "Saturday Night Live," she co-starred in a one-off NBC special airing in August of 1987. Written by Bruce Helford, who eventually found success with "The Drew Carey Show," "The Art of Being Nick" starred Scott Valentine spinning off his "Family Ties" character Nick Moore. On "Family Ties," the wholesome sitcom best known for introducing the world to Michael J. Fox, Nick was a well-meaning but simple-minded and often monosyllabic love interest for eldest daughter Mallory (Justine Bateman).

Whereas "Family Ties" took place in a domestic environment familiar to suburban viewers, "The Art of Being Nick" — set in Manhattan's bohemian East Village — strived for an edgier sensibility. Louis-Dreyfus played a chic bookstore owner who quickly fell for Nick when she interviewed him for a job.

According to a Washington Post article, an NBC exec at the time wasn't a fan of Louis-Dreyfus. His misogynistic reasoning, as was reportedly told to "The Art of Being Nick" director Sam Weisman, was that the eventual 11-time Emmy winner was "really short" and "not hot."