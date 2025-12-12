Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Reflects On Mary's Post-George Arc On Georgie & Mandy: 'It's Such A Difficult Transition'

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" has featured no shortage of Mary Cooper.

Zoe Perry appeared in seven of the "Young Sheldon" spinoff's 22 Season 1 episodes, reprising her role as Georgie's recently widowed mother. And when I caught up with her earlier this week on the set of the hit CBS sitcom, she was in the middle of filming her fifth appearance of Season 2 (the sophomore run's 13th episode overall).

"It's always a bit surreal to be on this set because everything feels so familiar, and yet it also feels like a fever dream," she tells me. "We'll be in some of our familiar sets, but there's always something a little different — and it's the same even in these storylines. Maybe there are emotions we've touched on [before], but everything's a little different and obviously has to be now that George has passed."

It's the first time I've touched base with Perry since May 2024, when she, along with Lance Barber, joined me on Zoom to reflect on the death of the Cooper family patriarch — and what his untimely passing meant for Mary's post-"Young Sheldon," pre-"Big Bang Theory" trajectory.

Earlier this season, series star Montana Jordan (aka Georgie) gave TVLine his two cents on Mary moving forward with her life. But now, Perry is finally getting a chance to weigh in on Mary's state of mind — and her ever-expanding role in the offshoot.