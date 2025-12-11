Shrinking Boss Bill Lawrence Teases Paul's Parkinson's Struggles, Jimmy's Romantic Future In Season 3 (Exclusive First Look)

It's time for Jimmy to move on.

Apple TV's "Shrinking" returns for Season 3 Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a one-hour premiere, and while it's high-time for Jimmy's life to move forward, he won't be the only character either making big moves or enduring life's many tumultuous waves. Case in point, Paul, whose struggle with Parkinson's disease — as mentioned in last year's finale — is, indeed, about to get worse. Much worse.

According to co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, balancing the characters' heavier moments while maintaining a sense of hope was one of the key goals in crafting the show's third run.

"The important thing to me, especially with having Parkinson's in and around my family, is making sure that it still feels optimistic and hopeful, even though everybody out there is usually a couple degrees separated from someone who's dealing with some real tricky health stuff," he said. "It's an effort watching Paul get through that stuff with the support of this group around him, [but Season 3] vibes off of the finale last year."

For Jimmy, moving on possibly (hopefully?) means entering the dating world once again, and with the confirmed return of Cobie Smulders (aka, Sofi, the woman he bought Alice's car from), is it time to start 'shipping a Jimmy/Sofi romance?

"We always joke on the set that if this show hit the fourth season and Jimmy was still like, 'I've been thinking about [dating] and I'm still really sad about my wife,' people would be like, 'They gotta come up with something else,'" says Lawrence. "I hope we've earned people kind of rooting for these [characters] to move forward in their lives, whether that means Jimmy embracing the idea of having a love in his life again or his daughter feeling confident about going off to college. We like to do these themes you can almost attach to every character. Sean, Luke Tennie's character... I don't think it'd be a victory if that guy lived in the pool house behind his therapist's house his whole life."