Whoever says reality TV is lowbrow entertainment apparently doesn't watch "Survivor 49," because Wednesday's penultimate episode was filled with stellar theater. Not only did Kristina apparently use her camera time to audition for Shakespeare's "Othello" — as stated by Probst with a... not so great British accent (if you can call it that) — but the R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod Baby also put on a Tony Award-worthy performance of his own.

But in order to recap Rizo's grandstanding, let's set the stage for what surely should go down as the best Tribal Council of the season (so far). With two sides warring against one another (Kristina/Steven/Sage vs. Rizo/Savannah/Sophi), Steven's Block-a-Vote was burning a hole in his pocket. Unbeknownst to him, Sophi was deciding whether to use her Knowledge Is Power advantage on either Steven or Rizo.

AND SHE CHOSE WRONG (in my not-so-humble opinion, at least).

We've watched Sophi for weeks now debate on when to flip on her allies Rizo and Savannah, knowing that she could never, ever beat them in the end. (She's right about that.) But instead of choosing to snag Rizo's idol with her power and boot him from the game, she chose to make a play for Steven's advantage... only he had already used it to block Savannah's vote at Tribal. Is this not a prime example of someone playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess? A 3-3 split situation was the perfect time to flip! Had she brought Sage or Kristina (or both) in on a potential Rizo vote-out, she could've gone down in "Survivor" history as the (Riz)God Slayer. Instead, she asked Steven if he had an advantage, and with a s—t-eating grin, he replied with a big, fat: NOPE!