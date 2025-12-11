Survivor 49 Recap: Tribal Council Brings On 'Advantage-Geddon' — Who Didn't Make The Final 5?
Whoever says reality TV is lowbrow entertainment apparently doesn't watch "Survivor 49," because Wednesday's penultimate episode was filled with stellar theater. Not only did Kristina apparently use her camera time to audition for Shakespeare's "Othello" — as stated by Probst with a... not so great British accent (if you can call it that) — but the R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod Baby also put on a Tony Award-worthy performance of his own.
But in order to recap Rizo's grandstanding, let's set the stage for what surely should go down as the best Tribal Council of the season (so far). With two sides warring against one another (Kristina/Steven/Sage vs. Rizo/Savannah/Sophi), Steven's Block-a-Vote was burning a hole in his pocket. Unbeknownst to him, Sophi was deciding whether to use her Knowledge Is Power advantage on either Steven or Rizo.
AND SHE CHOSE WRONG (in my not-so-humble opinion, at least).
We've watched Sophi for weeks now debate on when to flip on her allies Rizo and Savannah, knowing that she could never, ever beat them in the end. (She's right about that.) But instead of choosing to snag Rizo's idol with her power and boot him from the game, she chose to make a play for Steven's advantage... only he had already used it to block Savannah's vote at Tribal. Is this not a prime example of someone playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess? A 3-3 split situation was the perfect time to flip! Had she brought Sage or Kristina (or both) in on a potential Rizo vote-out, she could've gone down in "Survivor" history as the (Riz)God Slayer. Instead, she asked Steven if he had an advantage, and with a s—t-eating grin, he replied with a big, fat: NOPE!
Rizo saves his idol... again!
All this hullabaloo put the spotlight back on Rizo, who had originally conned everyone into thinking his idol expired at the Final 6 Tribal Council, more or less assuring those around him that he would 100% be playing it. As he went up to vote, he told the camera that he'd have to play his idol, after all. Then, he conned us into thinking that Steven's advantage made him rethink his first con, and that he would in fact be playing it. It all came crashing down on us with a figurative, "PSYCH!" The Man, the Myth, the "Legend" (to be determined on that last part) stood up to play the goods, feigning his indecision of whether to play it on himself or Sophi. And instead of ensuring his own safety at a very up-in-the-air Tribal, he told Jeff he wasn't playing it and sat back down. The drama! The whiplash! The stagecraft! "Risk it for the biscuit," he said. "If I go home, I go home."
But home is where he did not go. Rather, the R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod Baby stamped his ticket to finale night. Why? Because Sage and Kristina flipped on their ally, Steven, voting along with Rizo and Sophi to send him to the jury. (Ouch. That one's gotta sting.) A real bummer for Space Boy Steven, but a nice little TV moment for us viewers at home.
So tell us, "Survivor" fans: Would you have gone for Rizo and his still-unplayed idol if you were Sophi? Go Full Tilt Boogie in the comments section with all your Episode 12 thoughts!